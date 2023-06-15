Friendly / Lesotho 0-2 Togo, Tchakeï Marouf: “keep the same state of mind against Eswatini”

In preparation to face Eswatini on June 18, 2023 on behalf of the fifth day of the qualifiers, Togo delivered a friendly match against Lesotho on Wednesday. A match which saw the victory of the sparrowhawks 2 goals to 0. At the end of this meeting, Tchakeï Marouf, the captain of the day spoke.

In a friendly this Wednesday before facing Eswatini on Sunday, Togo presented a good copy by defeating Lesotho 2 goals to 0 “All in all not bad. We tried to give everything to win, just to give ourselves confidence for the Sunday game. We spoke and here is the result. In the first half, the coach put a system in place, we executed it and it paid off. At half time he adjusted things and we kept the score“, said Tchakeï Marouf.

The former ASKO player reflects on Sunday’s game against Eswatini saying: ” we must keep the same state of mind to properly approach the match against Eswatini which is the most important ” he added.

It is clear that all the players are aware that a victory is essential against Eswatini to dream of a CAN on Ivorian soil.