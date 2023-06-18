“He was in another relationship for months.” The shocking revelation about Giorgia Soleri

If in the role of the “girlfriend of Damiano of the Maneskin” managed to gain some fame, Giorgia Soleriin the role of “Damiano dei Maneskin’s ex-girlfriend” is reaching high levels of notoriety. In fact, for days she hasn’t stopped being at the center of gossip and rumors; the latest indiscretion, reported by Amedeo Venza and Deianira Marzano, which is circulating on the web no longer portrays her as a victim of levity on the part of the “beautiful and damned” Damiano, but quite the opposite, accusing her of having had an “extramarital” relationship while she was still tied to the Maneskin frontman; a relationship which apparently it still seems to be ongoing.

“It seems that Soleri did not tear her hair out for Damiano because, it is rumored, she has already had a love story with an entrepreneur in the cosmetics sector for months. Which, among other things, rightly, it seems, after the latest chilling statements, has also given up “, these are the annotations of Venza and della Marzano. Nothing else is known about this man; the hypothesis that portrays him as an entrepreneur linked to the cosmetics sector may not be science fiction, since Soleri has just launched her new line of cosmetics “Neonude”.

The “feminist” make-up

Launched these days on social networks, “Neonude” was born from the collaboration of the influencer Giorgia Soleri and Mulac, an Italian cosmetics brand. The collection, whose color range ranges from neon pinks and oranges to electric greens, was presented as an innovative, unique product. It wants to be bold, like the bright colors chosen, becoming the symbol of “beauty within everyone’s reach”, a mission that “Mulac” has always supported: “The new nude, for me, is made of simplicity, but also being extra, for some, is a form of nude. And I’m one of those people, in case it wasn’t obvious.”Giorgia had declared.

What happened with Damiano

Just the day after the launch of her “feminist” make-up line, images of her circulated on social media Damiano passionately kissing another woman in a disco. At that point the two had to drop the mask and admit the end of the relationship. Giorgia did not hide her annoyance in the “communication” that she entrusted to social networks due to the fact that Damiano had done peck Like this. She had then justified her gesture by denying the betrayal and her horn, peppering her followers with cliches about inclusiveness and fluid relationships. But if now the rumor of his clandestine affair is confirmed, the house of cards of the now ex couple could come down: did Damiano know? And, if so, was it all a farce?