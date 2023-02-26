The first data from the primaries for the leadership of the Democratic Party indicate a head-to-head between the president of Emilia Romagna and Elly Schlein, with an advantage for the latter. Out of a sample of over 224,000 votes, Youtrend confirms the balancing act: Schlein 50.9% and Bonaccini 49.1%. “At the moment, there is no official data from the Democratic Party”, they hastened to underline from the party. “The match is open, the count will be long, we will have to wait all night”, said Dario Nardella, who is in the team with the governor of Emilia Romagna. According to data from his committee, Schlein is ahead in 14 regions and in many cities, such as Naples, Milan and Bologna. The results indicate it first in Liguria and Sicily. And in Tuscany, where the new regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Emiliano Fossi, is also part of Schlein’s team. In Puglia, on the other hand, Bonaccini is in the lead, also ahead of Caserta.

ANSA agency THE PODCAST of the series The Empire of Signs tries to interpret the messages of the two candidates with the help of communication expert Alberto De Martini (ANSA)

“The data for some regions and some cities is still missing, but we can say that the turnout will be around one million voters”. This was stated by the deputy Pd Silvia Roggiani, president of the national commission for the Congress. .

ANSA agency Recently returned to the Democratic Party, via Strasbourg, Obama and Prodi (ANSA)

Throughout the campaign, the two challengers reproached each other for the closeness or support of the various top exponents of the party, accused of the crisis of the Democratic Party which culminated in the last defeat, those of the September policies: Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi and dem al 19.1%. Whoever takes the reins of the party is called to demonstrate the sense of change already from the names. There are no roles and tasks already defined. But there are the intentions of Bonaccini and Schlein and the faces of those who have supported them in recent months. The president of Emilia Romagna has repeatedly said that he is betting on local administrators. The competitor instead focuses on women and young people. The team that helped Bonaccini during the congress included the vice president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno, the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, senator Alessandro Alfieri. The mayor of Ancona, Valeria Mancinelli, and the mayor of Bari and president of the Anci Antonio De Caro are also considered candidates for a role in the party.

ANSA agency See also Stop the Guarantor to cross-border recipes Career in the party and in the institutions entirely far from Rome. (HANDLE)

Schlein chose deputy Marco Furfaro as spokesperson for the motion. In her team are also the deputies Chiara Braga and Chiara Gribaudo, the deputy Marco Sarracino, as well as the senator Francesco Boccia. It is difficult to predict whether Bonaccini and Schlein will be able to live together in the rooms of the Nazarene, as happened in those of the Emilia Romagna Region. Their profiles are different. He was the experienced administrator, she was newly (re)registered, after leaving the party in 2015, in controversy with the line of the secretary at the time, Matteo Renzi. The day of the two candidates began at the polls. Bonaccini voted in his native Campogalliano, in the province of Modena. Then, in the afternoon, he moved to Casalecchio di Reno, 10 kilometers from Bologna, to await the results of the vote. For Schlein, a gazebo in Bologna and, a few hours later, a train journey to Rome, to follow the phases of the counting in the committee set up in a theatre, the Spazio Diamante.