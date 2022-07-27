news-txt”>

About 4,200 doctors are missing in the Italian emergency rooms, according to the data of last November of the Simeu (Italian Society of Emergency Medicine). And there are already 600 doctors who resigned in 2022, practically 100 per month. Guaranteeing assistance is increasingly difficult, also because requests for help have increased (on average by 20% compared to the same period last year). Insiders speak of the “worst summer since the Emergency Urgency”.

The number of patients who remain in the emergency room waiting for hospitalization for a long time is also increasing “with the same proportions”, the so-called boarding.

The concrete fact is this – explains Simeu in a note -, an increasing number of people are turning to DEAs and PSs, structures that they cannot delegate to others and that do not have closing times “. However, requests” exceed by far the possibility of a response “. Considering all the causes, Simeu estimates that” the operators suffer an increase in the intensity of the personal workload of no less than 50% compared to 2021, which in this same period did not register a ‘wave of Covid nor a similar and persistent heat wave “. For Antonio Voza, secretary Simeu,” the first problem is the unmet needs of patients “but” even the condition of operators has long since exceeded the limit of sustainability. Indiscriminately from north to south “. The government crisis, according to the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine Urgency, has also determined” a hard stop to those few achievements that emergency emergency medicine painstakingly seemed close to conquering “. This is because, declares Fabio De Iaco, Simeu national president, “limits the Government’s range of action to current affairs. The times to reach the necessary measures for the survival of the service are expanding in an unsustainable way: in this way we will not resist “. Simeu believes, however, that” for our sector the support activity cannot be suspended, even in view of political elections “. He therefore asks that” within the next few weeks the necessary decisions are taken in the direction of a reorganization proportional to the real needs in progress “.