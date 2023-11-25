Health & BioTech Accelerator, an award to the start-up that uses plants as biofactories

The Health&BioTech Summit also includes the presentation of the projects selected and started in the acceleration phase of the “Health&BioTech Accelerator”. MSD Italia, Deloitte Officine Innovazione and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute join forces to enhance and support entities that stand out for their ability to propose significantly innovative projects in the Health and Life Science fields.

In this third edition, the project saw the partners of the initiative engaged in a structured path of choice of start-up e scale-up national and international. The selection followed a 3-level process, resulting in over 300 start-up from 40 countries around the world, from which 3 were chosen start-up e scale-up who have accessed the phase pilotingthe true heart of the Accelerator.

Among the start-ups selected for the third edition of the Health&BioTech Accelerator Diamante, a biotech company from Verona founded in 2016 and focused on the use of plants for the production of molecules with high added value. The company’s value proposition is the creation of a new therapeutic approach for autoimmune diseases based on the restoration of self-tolerance, using plant viruses that display immunodominant peptides. The company’s primary asset is a therapeutic solution specifically for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with the goal of initiating Phase 1 clinical trials by the end of 2024.

