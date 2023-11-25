Registrations for the new master’s courses at the Italian Tech Academy are now underway

All the courses of the first session of the Italian Tech Academy are not yet finished and registration for the spring session has already begun.

Italian Tech Academy offers highly specialized training on the digital skills most requested by the job market. By analyzing the gaps present in the labor market, it is expanding its training offer to respond to the new needs of the market. Registration for the spring session begins now.

The part-time Master in Business Innovation will be offered for the second edition in May 2023. During the course you will learn how to support companies in the digital transformation process, helping them start a growth path in the context of the digital economy.

The Part Time Master in Content Strategy is in its third edition and offers an opportunity for those who wish to improve their content creation skills and acquire advanced skills in the field of content marketing.

The second edition of the Part Time Master in Digital Sustainability Management addresses two of the most pressing challenges of our time: digitalisation and sustainability. Two ever-evolving forces that are changing the way companies operate and create value. This course explores how to align digital strategy with sustainability goals and how to take advantage of the opportunities this alignment can create. Students learn how to incorporate sustainability into their digital strategy and how to use digital technologies to support long-term sustainability goals, ready to become leaders in creating sustainable digital strategies and guiding their companies towards a more sustainable future. This master’s degree will start in autumn (from 14 October 2023 to 16 December 2023), but registrations are already open.

The lessons of the previous sessions of the part time Masters in Content Strategy and Digital Sustainability Management have recently ended. The courses concluded in dialogue with the director of the Academy, Riccardo Luna, with a profound reflection on the role of digital professionals as agents of change in this highly complex context. The documents resulting from the project work activities on practical and real cases with the partner companies were then presented and discussed.

Still ongoing, however, is the Coding Bootcamp, in partnership with Edgemony, which will end in April with a period dedicated to job search support for students who have just trained in front end and back end programming skills.

Here are the details of the courses.

Business Innovation – Part Time Master

Date: from 20 May to 15 July 2023

The Business Innovation Master – part-time, lasting 9 weeks, will take place in a blended format with 4 live streaming modules, and 2 days on Campus (Talent Garden in Milan), and will allow you to acquire the foundations of business innovation , Design, Data Analytics and Agile methodology essential to ferry people and organizations through Digital Transformation, and develop a digital transformation strategy optimized for different business models. THE

Costs: €2,200 VAT included

Registration here

Content Strategy – Part Time Master

date: from 20 May to 15 July 2023

The course, lasting 9 weeks in a blended format, is designed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge of web content production techniques and strategies for reaching their audience in a clear and effective way. Furthermore, the course is open to different categories of participants, such as freelancers, recent graduates and professionals, which helps create a dynamic and diverse learning environment. The program focuses on the acquisition of skills and the integration of updated tools and languages ​​for the creation of valuable content. These skills can be extremely useful for those looking to build their online presence or develop their digital marketing efforts.

Costs: €2,400 VAT included

Registration here

For information on courses and how to register, go here

Furthermore, Italian Tech Academy has stipulated the “Loan for Merit” formula with Intesa Sanpaolo, an agreement to offer students enrolled in the Masters a personal loan service at favorable conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

