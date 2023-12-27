Home » Health card, in 2024 you will no longer be able to do without it: if you use it like this you will save double | What changes since January
Starting from January 2024, the use of the Health Card will undergo significant changes, as reported by FinanzaRapisarda.com. The Health insurance card, which has been in use since 2011 and is equipped with a microchip, will now have new features and requirements for its use.

The Health Card is essential for health-related expenses and accessing national health services. It contains the citizen’s Tax ID code, personal data, and expiry date, and can be used for various healthcare needs, including doctor visits, purchasing medication, booking exams, and specialist visits.

In addition to its healthcare functions, the back part of the card serves as the European Sickness Assistance Card (EHIC), providing healthcare in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

The process of obtaining and activating the Health Card involves retrieving PIN, PUK, and CIP codes at authorized regional counters, and it is free and issued to all those who have a tax code and are registered with an ASL.

The Health Card can be attributed to newborns through the birth declaration process, as well as to foreigners who have specific residency or employment status in Italy and are registered with the National Health Service.

Looking ahead to 2024, new changes will take effect. The transmission of healthcare costs to the System TS will become monthly, as opposed to the current semi-annual transmission. This change was mandated by a decree from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

Overall, these changes represent a significant advancement in the use and functionality of the Health Card, providing more efficient and timely access to healthcare services and better management of healthcare expenditures. For more information on the new features and requirements of the Health Card, individuals are encouraged to stay informed through updates from FinanzaRapisarda.com.

