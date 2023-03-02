news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIMINI, MARCH 02 – The corporate educational service for the children of employees of the Romagna local health authority, Rimini branch, from zero to six years, will continue. The regional councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini met a delegation of parents who had been concerned for a few days about the suspension of the service after the company had communicated to them its intention to outlaw the management. “We have guaranteed continuity and I wanted to tell him in person,” said the commissioner on the sidelines of a press conference.



“I assured them that the service will continue, obviously in the appropriate forms,” ​​he added. The Ausl had specified that the interruption was due to an irregularity in the methods of financing.



The Region’s intention is to export the nursery school experience for the children of Rimini’s doctors and nurses. “We think that a corporate welfare system can guarantee the quality of the service, can be replicated elsewhere as well and can make a profession more attractive that needs care and attention towards the family and not just the person who chooses to be a doctor, the ‘nurse or health care professional’. (HANDLE).

