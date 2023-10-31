Health, environment, biodiversity and climate program financed by the PNC, the planning phase of interventions on contaminated sites has been completed

With the acknowledgment of the two pilot operational programs proposed by the aggregations of regions led by Puglia and Veneto, adopted on 26 October, the planning phase of Investment Line 1.2 of the Health, Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Program financed by the National Plan Complementary to the PNRR, of which the Ministry of Health is the implementing body.

The initiative involves the creation of two integrated Health-Environment-Climate intervention models in total 16 Italian regions e 32 sites of interest national for reclamation (SIN): with funding equal to €49,511,000.00, intended to strengthen research, prevention and health promotion actions from the beginning of 2024 and for the following 36 months, which accompany the creation of the System National and regional Prevention of Environmental and Climate Risks (SNPS), precisely in those territories that have suffered most from the deterioration of environmental quality.

The objective is to develop a permanent system, exportable to all contaminated sites and areas of high environmental pressure, capable of responding adequately to health needs of resident populationsand to draw strategies for the prevention and reduction of environmental and climate riskor, even with the collaboration of national competence centers.

