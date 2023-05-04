Health in one place: NDR GESUND becomes ARD GESUND with Dr. Julia Fischer

NDR / The First

Hamburg (ots)

Norddeutscher Rundfunk is launching a central ARD YouTube channel for the health sector. On May 4th, the previous channel NDR GESUND will be renamed ARD GESUND. The users then receive selected content from all state broadcasting corporations of the ARD on the subject of health and medicine in one channel. The NDR in Hamburg is responsible for the coordination.

ARD GESUND provides tips for a healthy and active life. Topics are nutrition, exercise, medicine and mental health, as well as various diseases and clinical pictures. The topics come from the everyday life of the users, are scientifically sound, entertaining and presented in understandable language.

In addition to the medical and health content of NDR, SWR, RBB, MDR, HR and BR, the doctor and journalist Dr. Julia Fischer through a weekly format. In it, she deals with controversial health issues and provides answers to current medical questions. The first issue will be about metabolic myths.

dr Julia Fischer, Host ARD HEALTHY: “Health is the most important thing in life. At ARD GESUND we want to explain this in a comprehensible, well-founded and relaxed manner – in other words, give the community a good-natured orientation in today’s flood of information and support them in living healthily. I think that’s a great, meaningful one Task. I’m also allowed to do nonsense every now and then. In my opinion, there is no better combination. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Friederike Krumme, Team Leader Health NDR: “In the ARD GESUND channel, users will find scientifically sound and extensive information on health, exercise and nutrition. All topics are explained in a way that is easy to understand and can help to live healthier and more consciously. The great thing is that all ARD medical editors are committed to this ambitious goal work closely together and thus guarantee a high quality of the offer on the channel.”

ARD GESUND also features other formats such as Nutrition Docs, Nature Docs and Adventure Diagnosis. ARD GESUND supplements the range of health topics in the ARD Mediathek and ARD Audiothek.

About the host:

dr Julia Fischer, born in Aachen in 1984, studied medicine in Berlin, Madrid and Buenos Aires. In addition to her medical training, she completed a journalistic traineeship at the Electronic Media School in Potsdam. She moderates the health program “Doc Fischer” on SWR television and explains medicine on the radio.

Link to first episode: https://1.ard.de/ARDGESUND_Stoffwechsel

