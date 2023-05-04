ATENA – Red Hot Song “Poison Pure” and Album Announcement

The Norwegian metal core band ATENA have a brand new song for their fans with “Poison Pure”! The accompanying album “Subway Anthem” will be released in September!

The new single from ATHENS surprises with a pleasant mixture of electronic, nostalgic and playful sound elements. However, it doesn’t take long for their signature sound to take center stage, with a powerful and intense riff and captivating vocals. In summary, ATENA’s new track is an extraordinary mix of metalcore, playful beats and irresistibly catchy melodies.

Watch Poison Pure here:

The band explains:

“The essence of the song revolves around toxic attachments to people, objects, drugs, or any other form of addiction. As members of the band, we are all too familiar with the experience of being hooked on something, and it’s a complex feeling to look forward to indulging in that thing at the end of the day – knowing that it’s not good for us, but brings temporary pleasure nonetheless. The song explores this bittersweet sensation of craving something that’s ultimately detrimental to our well-being.”

ATENA also recently announced the release of their new album, Subway Anthem, on September 29, 2023 via Indie Recordings.

ATENA have emerged as one of Norway’s most notable and experimental metalcore acts, proving that there’s more to this country than just black metal. They combine elements of classic metalcore with urban sounds and address issues that young generations are confronted with today. The new track was mixed and mastered by Swedish producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Imminence).

About ATENA:

In recent years, and with four albums under their belt, ATENA have proven that they are at the forefront of Norwegian metalcore with their unrelenting mix of hard guitars, electronic samples and hip-hop influences.

With a deep inspiration from classical composers, hip-hop and a love of heavy music, ATENA interweave these elements with lyrics that deal with the hard times in life. ATENA’s latest critically acclaimed album Drowning Regret & Lungs Filled with Water earned them international acclaim.

According to Metal Hammer UK, “Atena’s willingness to push boundaries must be credited”, while one of Norway’s biggest newspapers, Dagbladet, praised them as “something semi-exotic in the Norwegian metal flora”.

ATENA are:

Vebjørn Iversen – Guitar

Jakob Skogli – Vocals

Ulrik Linstad – Bass

Fredrik Kåsin – Drums

