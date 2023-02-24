news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, FEBRUARY 24 – The coordinator of the mission structure in support of the health system of the Liguria Region Giuseppe Profiti has resigned: this was confirmed by the staff of the regional health councilor Angelo Gratarola while a meeting of the Giunta Toti is underway . The teacher, manager and former president of the Bambino Gesù Foundation in May 2021 was entrusted with the task of leading the post-covid restart of Ligurian healthcare through a three-year plan. In May 2022 he had also assumed the position of extraordinary commissioner of Health of the Calabria Region and in January 2023 he had given up the position of new general director of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa. (HANDLE).

