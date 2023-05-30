Health surveillance, indications from the Region to all Local Health Authorities on risk prevention and management activities – Health

The anti-tetanus vaccination also continues, involving over 5,000 people and is available to citizens, operators, volunteers and the network of 123 psychologists involved in supporting the population. The rapid reporting system of epidemic events was strengthened

Bologna – Continue health surveillance activity e risk prevention activated in Emilia Romagna following the flood. The assessor at health policies sent a variety of indications to the health authorities to continue to keep the attention high not only on the affected areas, but throughout the regionalso in consideration of the extensive involvement of rescue operators and volunteers throughout the territory.

And precisely the surveillance activity highlights that no deviations were recorded in the datacompared to the same period last year, on three infectious forms – gastrointestinal, cutaneous and respiratory – most frequently related to exposure to flood waters or the living conditions resulting from the damage to homes and overcrowding. Data confirming that there is no health emergency, but only a potential risk that the regional health service, with all its components, has been managing since the first days of the flood emergency.

Starting with the possibility of carry out the vaccination or booster for thetetanuswhich will continue and has already involved, mainly in the provinces of Romagna, over 5 thousand people; another 130 citizens have been vaccinated in the Imola area and 60 in the municipalities of Loiano and Monterenzio, in the Bologna area. A councilin the Ravenna area, vaccination against is also carried out on request hepatitis A. Guaranteed vaccinations not only at populationbut also ad operators, volunteers and to the network of 123 psychologists made available by the regional health service – with the collaboration of some associations – to give support to citizens of flooded areas.

Among the indications addressed to the Ausl, the need to raise awareness of emergency services and local medicine on the surveillance for any infectious episodes: in these situations they can be mainly linked to gastrointestinal, skin, respiratory, ocular and otitis infections, which generally appear in the first few days after exposure to the source of the risk.

On the front of preventionthe importance of is reiterated inform the populationespecially frail people, on the rules of conduct useful for the prevention of infectious diseases transmissible through direct and indirect contact with any contaminated water and mud, by the respiratory route (particularly in crowded conditions) and through the bite of mosquitoes and other insects. For this very reason Emilia Romagna regionin collaboration with the Public Health Department of the Ausl of Romagna, has released a Go with me with indications and rules of conduct for residents in flooded areas and the volunteers involved, which can be consulted – in summary or complete form – on the website

Strengthened finally the “Rapid reporting system of epidemic events and sentinel events in healthcare facilities and in the general population”. active in Emilia-Romagna since 2005 and perfected over the years: these days it was implemented through information sources from laboratory and emergency room flows.