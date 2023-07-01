Healthcare Workers Mobilize Against Worsening Conditions, Escalating National Emergency

Doctors’ Union Raises Concerns Over Proposed Changes to National Collective Agreement

The Cimo doctors’ union is raising concerns over the latest draft of the national collective agreement that is being discussed in Aran. After five months of negotiations, the union argues that only a few requests from the unions have been accepted, while other articles have been worsened. The union claims that the direction of the bargaining and the future of employed doctors and the public health service is clear: the aim is to make doctors work harder and in worse conditions.

One of the main concerns raised by the union is the formulation of working hours, which does not eliminate the risk of having to work without time limits to achieve corporate objectives. The excess hours are compensated through a results fund, which only amounts to an average of 3,000 euros a year, or about 57 euros a week. This is not significantly different from the provisions of the current text that led to a shortage of doctors in hospitals. The union points out that a token doctor can earn up to 1,700 euros for a 12-hour shift.

The excessive number of night and holiday guards and the ready availability also prevent continuity of care, slow down elective activities in wards, and hinder the professional growth of young doctors. The possibility of delegating duties to doctors from other departments introduces the risk of compromising patient care.

Another concern raised is the introduction of an out-of-office service, where doctors can be called to provide services in a different facility without prior notice. This introduces the figure of the itinerant doctor, which further adds to the challenges doctors already face.

Guido Quici, President of Cimo, emphasizes that the shortage of doctors in hospitals is a national emergency that endangers the protection of citizens’ health. The current draft of the collective agreement goes against the proposed improvements to working conditions by the Minister of Health. Quici expresses the hope for a substantial improvement to the text through negotiation.

The Cimo doctors’ union will continue to participate in the negotiation with the aim of obtaining better working conditions and making hospitals attractive again. The union calls for the support of Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in achieving these goals.

In conclusion, the doctors’ union raises concerns over the proposed changes to the national collective agreement, highlighting the potential negative impacts on doctors, patient care, and the public health service. The shortage of doctors in hospitals is seen as a national emergency that requires urgent attention and action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

