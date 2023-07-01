Is a third chapter coming from Dune: Messiah?

Initially conceived as a two-part project, Dune could be followed by a third feature film, based on Dune: Messiah. So let’s find out the details of this indiscretion, already aired in part by Denis Villeneuve and one of the screenwriters, Jon Spaiths.

In the past few hours, a new official trailer has been released Dune: Part 2expected in Italian cinemas for the November 1st. According to some rumors and the description of the project provided by the magazine Deadlinehowever, it seems that the epic saga of Denis Villeneuve is destined to become one trilogywhose concluding chapter should be taken from the novel Dune: Messiah.

Dune – Is the third chapter of the saga coming?

In sharing the news of the release of the new trailer, Deadline indeed, he described the project as “the middle movie”thus alluding to the arrival of a third chapter. Denis Villeneuveafter talking about the development of a two-part project, it seems that he changed his mind, proposing to Warner Bros. the creation of a final episode. Hypothesis also shared by one of the screenwriters, Jon Spaithswhich – to the microphones of The Playlist – he had spoken of the opportunity to shoot a feature film based on Dune: Messiahset about a few years later than Dunefrom which the two projects directed by Villeneuve are taken:

There are some interesting elements that lead to the future of the saga and suggest that we may not be done with this universe, even if the conclusion of the novel – which will coincide with that of the second film – is very satisfying. Dune: Messiah that would be the book to draw from. With Dune e The children of Dune in fact, it covers the life of the characters we already meet in the first novel. Then there is a giant time jump and the series becomes more complex and epic as it continues to move forward. But Dune: Messiah tells a story set a few years after the end of Dune.

Dune – Part Two: The New Official Trailer in Italian of the Movie – HD

At the moment though, the third feature has not yet received the “green light” and the production house looks forward to evaluating the reception of Dune: Part 2 before starting any final chapter. While Dune: Messiah expected to take the form of a sequel, the film expected in November will be the second part of a story divided into two parts and will pick up the narrative exactly where it left off. We will then find the young man again Paul Atreides (Timothèe Chalamet) ready to ally with the Fremen, to avenge his father and become the leader he was destined to be. In the castbeyond Timothèe Chalamet, then appear Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Austin Butler, Christoper Walken, Florence Pugh, Lèa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Tim Blake Nelson. So all that remains is to wait for more updates.

