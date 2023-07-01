Home » Komšić on sanctions to Dodik | Info
BiH Presidency member Željko Komšić today called on High Representative Kristijan Šmit to block the VAT account of Republika Srpska and thus sanction the government of Milorad Dodik.

Source: BiH Presidency

“The assumption is that Šmit will make some decisions that mean nothing. Instead, if he really wants to stop Dodik, we advise him to make a decision prohibiting payments from the single VAT account to the Republika Srpska. That would be an effective and expedient decision at this moment “, said Komšić, writes Klix.ba.

The public will find out today what decisions the high representative of the international community Kristijan Šmit, who is not recognized by the authorities of Republika Srpska, decided to make.

Before the announced address of Šmit, Dodik pointed out that his decisions will not be respected in Srpska.

(World)

