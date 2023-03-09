E-Mail

Everyone should know that fruit and vegetables are healthy. But how much of it is enough? And which foods are a must on a balanced diet? Star chef Johann Lafer and physician Matthias Riedl explain their six “healthy guarantors”.

The recipe adjustments that we have made for the “Medical Cuisine” are primarily based on six food groups whose positive effects on the human body have been proven in hundreds of studies – and which, according to current research, can therefore prolong life. Health guarantee 1: vegetables and herbs A good 70 percent of Germans say they eat carrots, cabbage and the like every day – but they recommended minimum quantity of 400 grams reaches just under one in seven. Changing this should be the focus of any dietary adjustment. For this reason, vegetables and herbs are at the heart of medical cuisine recipes.

About the guest authors John Lafer looks back on a culinary career spanning more than 40 years. In numerous TV programs, books and magazines, he has been proving for years that he is a master of his trade. Matthew Riedl is a nutritionist, diabetologist and medical director and founder of medicum Hamburg. In their new book, they show together how healthy nutrition works at home. Read an excerpt from it here.

Vegetables and herbs contain a lot of phytochemicals that, among other things, protect the cells, have an antibacterial effect, strengthen the immune system and heart health and, according to the latest studies, also support metabolic processes in the brain. A special phytochemical, sulforaphane, is even said to be effective against cancer. That being said, vegetables are packed with fiber. These serve as feed for the beneficial intestinal bacteria, keep the blood sugar level stable, keep you full for longer and thus reduce the risk of being overweight or help obese people to reduce it. Accordingly, numerous scientific studies show that a high fiber intake helps to prevent many lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, diverticulitis and colon cancer. In addition, vegetables provide us with pretty much all the other micronutrients we need, such as vitamins and minerals. Local greens, which the grandparents’ generation typically brought to the table, are particularly valuable in this regard – even if, from today’s perspective, they are usually cooked a little too long and thickened too much. These include, for example All types of cabbage (white and red cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower),

Onions (leeks, garlic) and

Root vegetables (carrots, parsnips, beets, celeriac). Incidentally, there is no such thing as too much vegetable: the positive effects increase steadily up to a quantity of 500 grams per day. If you eat even more, there is no additional benefit, but no disadvantage either. Because vegetables act as a healthy stomach filler thanks to their volume – and is therefore one reason why the “species-appropriate” diet is so filling.

Health guarantee 2: legumes Our grandparents can also serve as a role model for this food group: lentils, beans and peas were regularly on their menu. In modern nutrition, we should definitely give the little power packs this central place again and several times a week 50 grams each eat it – ideally even every day. According to studies, this amount reduces the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure and colon cancer. The reason: legumes are true nutritional miracles! For example, they provide more than 20 grams of valuable vegetable protein per 100 grams – and seven out of ten Germans eat far too little of it. This is despite the fact that studies show that everyone would benefit from eating more protein from plant sources.

This is especially true for people with risk factors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The equation is simple: the more we consume of the “miracle substance” plant protein, the lower the mortality rate. Conversely, unfortunately, the more animal protein we eat from (red) meat, the worse the prognosis – especially if it comes from processed products such as sausages. But that’s not all! Legumes are also a good source of minerals such as iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc, which we need for our bones and joints as well as for all organs and metabolic processes. And they are, even more than vegetables, true fiber bombs. As a result, legumes are extremely filling and prevent us from snacking between meals – which, among other things, boosts fat burning. Tip: The bloating and flatulence that many people fear can be easily averted if you let the legumes swell for 30 to 60 minutes after cooking. In this way, the substances responsible for the flatulence are reduced. And: Slowly approach the recommended amount! Health guarantee 3: Omega-3-rich foods The main reason why the modern Western diet makes us sick is because of its fatty acid ratio. This has shifted strongly in favor of unfavorable omega-6 fatty acids, which are found in finished products and snacks, for example. The result: three out of four people are undersupplied with the healthy omega-3 fatty acids. That’s bad, because these are among the most important substances in the body. For example, they guarantee that nutrients can get into the cell interior. In addition, they play an important role in almost all other processes in the organism – from the transmission of information in the brain to the immune system. Because omega-3 acids are so important, an adequate supply of them has a variety of positive effects on our health. According to studies, they have an anti-inflammatory effect and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, allergies, cognitive impairment and depression, among other things. Thanks to all this, omega-3 fatty acids, taken in high amounts, can also prolong our lives – according to the results of current studies. The most important omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Our body cannot produce ALA itself, so we have to get it from food. The body can form at least a small part of the other two omega-3 fatty acids from ALA. Good sources of all omega-3 fatty acids are primarily healthy oils (especially from flaxseed, olives, walnuts and canola), oily fish, nuts and seeds. Important to know: The need for omega-3 fatty acids and the ability to absorb them through the intestines vary greatly from person to person. That’s why everyone should have their personal omega-3 supply measured in their blood – and, if necessary, top up the dose in consultation with the doctor, for example with dietary supplements. This is particularly recommended for people with inflammatory diseases such as rheumatism. Health guarantee 4: fermented foods Fermented, i.e. fermented, food not only tastes sour, but also “umami” – a popular savory taste quality that is otherwise found primarily in meat and mature cheese. Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, miso paste, tempeh and kombucha tea not only help us to satisfy our desire to enjoy meat – without eating it. These foods are also extremely good for our health: They contain microorganisms that promote the diversity of our intestinal flora and form short-chain fatty acids that our nerve cells need. They also promote the absorption of vitamins and minerals. And they help the body digest protein. In addition, they keep our immune system fit, have an antibacterial effect, inhibit intestinal inflammation and other inflammatory diseases such as neurodermatitis – and can apparently even reduce anxiety disorders. Because we need the microorganisms of fermented products so badly, they are also called “probiotic”, which means “for life”. With all this, it is hardly surprising that people in Japan, where fermented food is served daily, have the highest life expectancy in the world.

