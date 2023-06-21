Healthy eating, what to eat: 10 healthy foods to consume more

Healthy eating: 10 foods we should eat more often

A varied diet, nutritionists preach, is the basis of a healthy and balanced diet. Consuming a wide variety of foods is really essential to provide our body with the full range of nutrients which it needs to function properly, and to prevent any toxic substances (preservatives, dyes, fertilizers, antibiotics in the meat) from accumulating in the body, creating intoxication and imbalances.

But considering the fact that we are creatures of habit, we often find ourselves repeating the same menus over and over: salads, pasta, rice, chicken breast and little more. Yet the celebrated Mediterranean diet has a large available variety of healthy foods which can enrich our dishes, and give us health, well-being and constant energy. But which ones to choose, among the many famous superfoods? And how can they benefit our body, including the skin? We have chosen for you the 10 healthiest foods, often overlooked, which can make our recipes more inviting and tasty, and give us vitality and a radiant glow.

This legume nibbled as an aperitif in southern European countries reduces blood sugar spikes, keeps bad cholesterol at bay, helps regulate blood pressure and strengthen bones thanks to its fiber, omega-3 and 6, and mineral content such as potassium, calcium and phosphorus. It is a real low-cost superfood, ideal to be eaten as a snack between meals.

The red onion is the turbo version of the white one: in addition to being a concentrate of vitamins and minerals such as vitamins C, K and B12 and calcium, magnesium and potassium, it contains quercetin, an antioxidant that helps protect against allergies and heart disease . Eat it raw, so as not to dilute its properties, in salads such as the Greek one with tomatoes and feta cheese.

The nutritious star of this “poor” fish? Omega-3, unsaturated fats that increase “good” cholesterol and lower triglyceride levels, preventing diseases such as atherosclerosis. But that’s not all, this oily fish is among the rare foods that contain vitamin D, normally produced only when we are exposed to the sun. If you find them fresh, enjoy them baked or grilled, as in Portugal where they are an acclaimed national food.

Capers are an extraordinary source of polyphenols, and perform an antioxidant action that slows down the cellular and skin aging process (see wrinkles), stimulate microcirculation preventing the appearance of capillaries and heavy legs, and have a diuretic action which prevents cellulite. In short, they are a beauty food to add everywhere.

Rich in vitamin C and minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and iodine, this plant of the cruciferous family, like cauliflower, has digestive and detoxifying purifying properties, fights water retention, and is a natural antibiotic. Considered an aromatic herb, watercress is eaten raw and adds a special touch to sauces, salads or sandwiches.

Also grown in Italy, sweet (or American) potatoes have high levels of flavonoids, carotenoids, vitamin C and vitamin A (or retinol) with a choral antioxidant action that make them a true anti-aging food. Eat them like normal potatoes, baked, boiled, in a mashed version, and make sure you also eat the peel, which is rich in nutrients.

Celebs, who consume it regularly, are obsessed with it. With good reason: kale is the superfood par excellence. It is a bomb of antioxidants: it contains flavonoids, and vitamins A, C, K, E and group B, as well as calcium which is beneficial for the bones, zinc which supports the immune system, and iron which fights anemia. Eat it in salads, with chickpeas and avocado for example, and you will have an elixir of longevity.

Low in calories and chock full of fiber and nutrients such as B vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium and copper, mushrooms have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and support the immune and cardiovascular systems. Clear them of their role as a condiment for meat and risotto and also make them protagonists of soups and salads.

If you have weak, thin hair, millet seed capsules, a growth supplement, will be familiar to you. In addition to being gluten-free and having a low glycemic index, millet is in fact rich in proteins, amino acids, antioxidants, and minerals such as magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and iron, essential for healthy hair and skin. Cook it like rice, and enjoy it in salads with raw vegetables and herbs.

This vegetable with a pungent flavor already appreciated by the ancient Romans is low in calories, has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging antioxidant properties, is an extraordinary source of vitamins and minerals, and contains erucine, an active ingredient that helps lower high blood pressure. It is excellent not only in salads, but also on pizzas, soups and first courses.

