Heart disease, 240,000 suffer from it. «Heart attacks, decreasing trend from 1999 to today»

There are 240,000 people from Bergamo affected by heart disease
. Alberto Zucchi, director of the Ats company epidemiological service of Bergamo, has traced the epidemiological picture of heart disease in our province, with the latest data available
referring to 2021
. «The analyzes conducted speak of
144,000 people from Bergamo with evidence of arterial hypertension in 2021:
there are probably many more, if we add those who don’t control themselves and don’t know they have it – he explained -. The cases of
ischemic heart disease were 26 thousand
, those of heart failure 16 thousand. Over 25,000 people with arrhythmic cardiomyopathy, almost 22,000 with non-arrhythmic disease».