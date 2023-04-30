Home » Heart disease, 240,000 suffer from it. «Heart attacks, decreasing trend from 1999 to today»
Health

Heart disease, 240,000 suffer from it. «Heart attacks, decreasing trend from 1999 to today»

by admin
Heart disease, 240,000 suffer from it. «Heart attacks, decreasing trend from 1999 to today»

There are 240,000 people from Bergamo affected by heart disease

. Alberto Zucchi, director of the Ats company epidemiological service of Bergamo, has traced the epidemiological picture of heart disease in our province, with the latest data available

referring to 2021

. «The analyzes conducted speak of

144,000 people from Bergamo with evidence of arterial hypertension in 2021:

there are probably many more, if we add those who don’t control themselves and don’t know they have it – he explained -. The cases of

ischemic heart disease were 26 thousand

, those of heart failure 16 thousand. Over 25,000 people with arrhythmic cardiomyopathy, almost 22,000 with non-arrhythmic disease».

See also  Two Sessions News | An Ting, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Xiken Culture: It is recommended that the Beijing Stock Exchange expand the interpretation of "specialized, special and new" for cultural enterprises_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

F1 Baku LIVE: at 1 pm the Azerbaijan...

Direct Scudetto Napoli, follow throughout the day and...

Recognize and fight willow borers caterpillars: That’s how...

LIVE MotoGP, Spanish GP 2023 LIVE: Quartararo the...

Saving 10 billion euros is not an art...

the rules to follow – breaking latest news

a virtual assistant to find help – breaking...

A two million euro cure to save a...

Dl Lavoro, the news on the renewal of...

what is needed for math

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy