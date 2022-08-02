news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 02 – Do not go out during the hottest hours. Drinking at least one and a half liters of water a day and trying to do so even in the absence of the stimulus of thirst. Prefer a diet with fresh fruit and colorful vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, carrots and lettuce and avoid fried and fatty foods. Open the windows early in the morning and at night to allow for air exchange. And above all, in terms of treatment, do not change the therapy for any reason, contacting the doctor for any need and reading the methods of storing the drugs. These are some of the rules that can be ‘life-saving’ for the elderly and the frail, contained in a decalogue of Senior Italia FederAnziani. In “a summer of fire that does not stop, as after a brief respite, temperatures return this week to extremely high peaks and very risky for the elderly and frail Senior Italia FederAnziani reiterates: let’s not abandon them, let’s avoid the bulletin of war we are too often used to “. “The first invitation – underlines Roberto Messina, the president of Senior Italia FederAnziani – is aimed at the elderly and the frail: follow the anti-heat decalogue, do not underestimate the importance of these rules, because superficiality is too often the greatest damage. . But the second appeal is addressed to the relatives of our grandparents, to friends, to neighbors, to the whole community: take care of them, stay close to them, do not lose sight of them, keep in touch with them even with a phone call or a video. call, because it is often difficult for them to realize the risk. As in the case of the risk of dehydration, which is threefold in the elderly due to the weakening of thirst receptors, or as the risk of non-adherence to therapies at a time when on the other hand, greater adherence to therapies is a shield against heat waves “. Among other anti-heat tips, shelter from the sun with sunglasses and hats, dress lightly by choosing fabrics such as linen and preferring light colors, often freshen up with lukewarm showers or baths, and bathe your face and arms with fresh water.



Finally, don’t get into a car parked in the sun right away, but ventilate the passenger compartment. Travel with the windows down and air conditioning. (HANDLE).

