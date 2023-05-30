Heavy legs and water retention: what are the number one enemies? The list of foods and drinks to avoid

It is possible to eliminate water retention and heavy legs and the first valid aid comes from nutrition: here are the foods to avoid.

Water retention is a problem that mainly affects women, haunted by the constant sensation of swollen legs and cellulite. If it is true that a good part is given by genetics, it is equally true that it is possible to limit the discomforts by paying attention to the power supply.

At the basis of a healthy life, there is healthy eating and proper physical activity. These tips become fundamental when it comes to water retention, heavy legs and cellulite. With the arrival of the beautiful hot season, then, the problem can even get worse.

A healthy and balanced diet can be of great help for this kind of problem, which often leads to both physical ailments and aesthetic discomfort. If taking care of your diet is the first step, here are expert advice on which foods to avoid to eliminate water retention.

Swollen legs and water retention: foods to avoid (and not)

Not everyone imagines it, but there are some foods that are absolutely not recommended for those suffering from heaviness in the legs and cellulite. These are the experts Angelica Amodei (journalist and food blogger) and Stefano Ciatti (professor at the International School of Aesthetic Medicine in Rome).

Between foods to avoid absolutely to eliminate swelling in the legs and water retention There are:

Smoking and alcohol . It seems obvious but these are the main enemies not only when it comes to cellulite but also to health in general.

. It seems obvious but these are the main enemies not only when it comes to cellulite but also to health in general. Starches . Experts advise against excessive consumption of starchy foods, especially potatoes. These, in fact, have an astringent effect.

. Experts advise against excessive consumption of starchy foods, especially potatoes. These, in fact, have an astringent effect. Chocolate . Just like potatoes, chocolate is also not recommended for the same reasons, and also because it contains a lot of added sugars that are harmful.

. Just like potatoes, chocolate is also not recommended for the same reasons, and also because it contains a lot of added sugars that are harmful. Spices. Those with a very strong taste such as paprika, mustard, chilli and black pepper are absolute enemies of the legs. In fact, these spices have a vasodilator effect, which increases swelling rather than fighting it.

Experts advise, however, to abound with healthy and natural foods. Go ahead then a fruit in large quantities, vegetables (especially the broad leaf ones), but also white meats, fatty fish (tuna, salmon and mackerel) and eggsrich in vitamins A and E. Vitamin C is also a very valid ally to fight water retention and is present in abundance in tangerines, kiwis and peppers.

Last tip, but not least: drink. There is nothing better to combat heaviness in the legs and water retention than at least 1.5/2 liters of water a day. In addition to simple water, herbal teas, smoothie infusions are also very good.