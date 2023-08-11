Heavy legs – not just a summer problem

Homeopathic Laboratory Alexander Pfluger GmbH & Co. KG

For many people, at the end of the day, it’s normal for shoes to be tight and ankles and legs to be swollen – and not just on hot days. Schuessler salts are a naturally gentle support here. In the “beautiful legs” combination (homeopathic laboratory Alexander Pfluger), four minerals ensure attractive and healthy legs. The mineral cream mixture V supplements skin care for vein problems.

Our legs are exposed to a lot of stress every day: sitting or standing for a long time, little exercise and unhealthy shoes make the legs feel tired and heavy in the evening or even hurt. These symptoms are the first signs of venous insufficiency. Congested veins later show up on the skin as spider veins or varicose veins. In addition, the connective tissue loses elasticity with age and through physical stress such as pregnancy or extreme sports, leaving unsightly dents.

Strengthen connective tissue with minerals

In almost all women, a weakening of the connective tissue occurs to a greater or lesser degree. Because women have thinner skin compared to men and the connective tissue is less well networked. Changes in the hormonal balance can also be responsible for a slackening of the connective tissue. So-called cellulite is a change in the subcutaneous fatty tissue. Due to the loose connective tissue, enlarged fat cells can get into the overlying dermis, where they can e.g. B. cause dents and bumps on the thighs.

A balanced mineral balance plays a crucial role in skin quality. A lack of the minerals silicic acid (Silicea) and calcium fluoride (Calcium fluoratum) affects the elasticity and stability of the connective tissue. Schuessler salts are a natural option to balance the mineral balance in the body cells. That is why the mineral salts number 1, 4, 9 and 11 are sensibly coordinated in the “beautiful legs” combination. First and foremost is Schuessler salt number 11, Silicea, the salt of the skin, hair and connective tissue. It is also found in the nails and bones. Silicea is considered the mineral salt of beauty.

Schuessler salt number 1, calcium fluoratum, is the salt of the skin and connective tissue. Accordingly, it is used to strengthen and for the elasticity of the fascia.

Potassium chloratum is the salt of the mucous membranes. The Schuessler salt number four supports the development of protein structures that are necessary for connective tissue to develop. It is said to promote detoxification of the skin and is used for spider veins.

Sodium phosphoricum, the salt of the acid-base balance, is an important remedy for hyperacidity. Schuessler salt number 9 is used in matters of fat metabolism, skin and acid reduction.

A cure with these four salts for 6 to 8 weeks is recommended. 3 tablets each of calcium fluoratum and silica are taken daily, and 6 tablets each of potassium chloratum and sodium phosphoricum.

alleviate vein problems

In addition, the mineral cream mixture V supports the care of the skin with vein problems. This is ensured by a special combination of minerals that counteracts swollen legs and noticeably cares for the skin. The cream contains potassium chloride, which stimulates cell metabolism. Sodium chloride regulates the water balance. Sodium phosphate stimulates the lymphatic flow and silica (Silicea) regenerates the skin. Valuable vegetable avocado and castor oil supplement the skin-protecting care – their vitamins provide the skin with important nutrients. The mineral cream mixture V with natural ingredients is free from parabens and microplastics.

Relief for the legs: This is how it works!

To keep your legs healthy, there are a few things you can do to relieve them:

If you sit a lot, you should regularly take an active break, walk a few steps or do stretching exercises. Targeted foot exercises such as standing on your heels and toes also improve blood flow in the veins. Elevating your legs above heart level promotes blood flow, relieves the strain on the veins and reduces pain. Alternating showers with cold and warm water stimulate blood circulation in the legs, support blood flow and invigorate the legs. Regular exercise such as walking, running or cycling improves muscles and promotes general leg relief. Obesity puts a strain on the legs and should be reduced with a healthy diet.

Pfluger – natural medicines with tradition

The homeopathic laboratory Alexander Pfluger GmbH & Co. KG is an expert for Schuessler salts and homeopathic medicines. The range includes 27 Schüßler salts in six different dosage forms (tablets, globules, powder, drops, cream and lotion), other mineral preparations (mineral cream mixtures, Rhino-Pfluger ® nasal spray, mineral toothpaste MinOral®) as well as 130 homeopathic medicines with a focus on complex remedies, 8 popular individual remedies Globuli Pfluger® in the dosing dispenser and ethanol Pfluger® 70% (V/V) for disinfection. The family business with an ecological company philosophy ensures the high quality of the preparations through its own production directly on site in Rheda-Wiedenbrück according to the specifications of the homeopathic pharmacopoeia. The company employs 130 people and celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2019.

