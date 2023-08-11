Tempest Rising, new trailer shown at THQ Nordic Showcase 2023

Tempest Rising was shown with a new trailer during the THQ Nordic Showcase 2023: it is a video that mixes cinematic sequences and in-game action to provide a complete picture of the strategic experience developed by Slipgate.

Announced exactly one year ago, Tempest Rising will grapple us with RTS mechanics inspired by the great classics of the genre from the 90s and 2000s, designed to bring together traditional and modern elements.

Against the backdrop of an unprecedented war scenario that includes three different factionseach characterized by a unique profile in terms of politics, military capacity and economy, we will have to embark on the conquest of new territories to expand our dominion.

Captain, my captain

Moving between various customization options, we will be able to shape the experience in a way that best suits our abilities, both in the context of the rich single player and in the competitive multiplayer modes included in the package.

In the game our role will be that of Commander of the Global Defense Forces or the mighty Tempest Dynastywithin two campaigns of fifteen missions full of spectacular action and twists.

