Help for helpers: Novartis virtual information afternoon on December 7th for …

At Novartis’ virtual Relatives’ Day on December 7, 2023, relatives of patients with MPN blood diseases can get answers to urgent questions. Social legal questions about chronic rare diseases will be addressed and tips for personal empowerment will be given. Participation in the online event is only possible after registering at www.mpn-patiententage.de.

Help for helpers: Helping relatives can take part in the virtual event from the comfort of their own home on December 7, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. As part of the event, relatives of patients with MPN blood diseases have the opportunity to receive information about social law issues such as health insurance, financial security and severe disability. Experts provide valuable tips on how helpers can maintain strength and resilience in difficult situations.

To take part in the event, registration is required at. Detailed information about online participation and the program is also available there.

The term myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) summarizes a group of rare, chronic diseases of the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow.1 What they all have in common is that certain blood cells are produced in excess.2,3 This can subsequently lead to various complications such as blood clots and vascular occlusions or an increased tendency to bleed and significantly reduce the quality of life of patients.1 MPN diseases can burden those affected with many symptoms – these include severe tiredness or exhaustion (fatigue), dizziness, itching and circulatory problems in the hands and feet.2,3 With a timely diagnosis and a suitable treatment individually tailored to the patient, the success of the therapy can be positively influenced and the patient’s quality of life can be restored.1

Novartis is a focused company focused on innovative medicines. Every day we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives, so that patients, healthcare professionals and society are able to manage serious illnesses. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

