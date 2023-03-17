Status: 03/16/2023 5:31 p.m Unlike hash or marijuana, hemp seeds and hemp oil do not naturally contain the intoxicating THC. They are considered very healthy. But some products are contaminated.

The small seeds of the hemp plant have a mild, sweet and nutty aroma. They are a valuable ingredient in muesli, yoghurt, smoothies and milkshakes, and can be sprinkled over salad like other seeds or kernels. Shelled hemp seeds can also be used to make pesto or spreads. Since hemp does not tolerate heat, peeled hemp seeds in particular should not be roasted.

Because of their relatively high fat content, the seeds can also be pressed into oil. Hemp oil is also sensitive to heat and is therefore only suitable for cold dishes and not for cooking or frying. With its nutty taste, it goes well with salads, and you can also use it to refine dips and creams.

Use hemp flour in the kitchen

The de-oiled seeds can be ground into flour. Hemp flour is gluten-free and therefore also suitable for people with gluten intolerance. It is well suited for binding soups and sauces. When baking, you can use it to replace part of the grain flour, for example for pizza dough, bread, cakes or biscuits. Due to the lack of gluten, you should always only replace part of the flour with hemp flour, otherwise the dough will not rise.

Buy and store hemp products properly

Health food stores, health food stores and supermarkets offer both unpeeled and peeled hemp seeds. 100 grams are available unpeeled from around 1.50 euros, peeled seeds from two euros. 100 milliliters of hemp oil cost about 7 euros. Since it goes rancid relatively quickly, it should be stored in a cool and dark place – preferably in the refrigerator – and used within three months after opening.

How healthy are hemp seeds and hemp oil?

Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, fiber: hemp seeds are considered very healthy. As a so-called superfood, they also contain high-quality vegetable proteins, which, like animal proteins, contain all nine essential amino acids. In addition, hemp seeds are among the few foods that contain gamma-linolenic acid. This has an anti-inflammatory effect and can alleviate skin diseases such as neurodermatitis. Since the seeds do not naturally contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), they do not have an intoxicating effect. The same applies to hemp oil, which is extracted from the small seeds.

THC and mineral oil contamination

Nevertheless, at one Investigation the magazine “Öko-Test” in autumn 2022 found harmful ingredients in both seeds and oils – including residues of the intoxicant THC. This was contamination with leaves or flowers of the hemp plant during harvest or production. Although the amounts were too small to make you “high”, according to “Öko-Test” they could lead to tiredness. Children and pregnant women should therefore avoid it. All tested hemp oils were also contaminated with mineral oil.

Hemp: Ancient crop not only for food

Hemp is one of the oldest crops in the world. Industrial hemp has been allowed to be grown in Germany since 1996 – but only by farmers with a special license. The plant can be used to manufacture very different products: the fibers can be used to make ropes, fabrics and insulation material. Hemp oil is a component of hand creams and body lotions, among other things.

