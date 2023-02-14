Donini: “People unaware of having the virus, who thanks to prevention have had early diagnosis and treatment”

With a simple blood sample, which can also be carried out during other tests, it is possible to verify the presence of the HCV virus. Go ahead with the communication campaign of the Regional Health Service “C you have to think” to raise awareness among the citizens concerned, around 1 million 300 thousand

February 14, 2023 – A simple one blood test That it can make a difference. Why Hepatitis C it is a potentially dangerous infection: those who develop it in a chronic form in most cases have no symptoms or only general symptoms, such as depression and tiredness. But there’s one way to spot it: do it screening gratuitothat the Region confirms for the whole of 2023.

The prevention campaign, launched at the beginning of 2022 and that in Emilia Romagna involves beyond 1 million 300 thousand citizens (exactly 1.342.445), is addressed to all born between 1969 and 1989 registered in the health registry (including temporarily present foreigners – STP), to people followed up by public services for addictions (SerD) regardless of year of birth and nationality, and ai inmates in prison, also in this case regardless of age and country of origin: a target established at national level.

And thanks to this campaign in the region last year (as of 12/31/2022) among the 240.179 people who underwent the screening blood draw, it was possible intercept 386 positives (0.16%) in the confirmation test, what follows the first exam if the result is positive: citizens who, if they had not joined the campaign, would not have discovered that they have contracted the HCV virus, nor carried out the consequent specialist visit, nor even started the therapeutic treatment.

“We are talking about people unaware of having hepatitis C, who thanks to the choice to adhere to the screening were able to receive diagnosis and treatment – comments the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. We continue to invest in prevention and to invite all those who fall within this target to take the exam, which allows the so-called ‘undeclared’ to emerge: for now, around 18% of citizens have responded positively to the invitation, we are confident in a acceleration of accessions. It is a simple blood test, which is performed without the need for a prescription or prescription and without payment of the ticket: a small effort that can make the difference in having an early diagnosis, being treated and thus avoiding the complications of advanced liver disease ”.

“You have to think about it”: the communication campaign

For this also continues the campaign of comunication of the regional health service “You have to think about it”, That offers information precious are what is hepatitis C: a dangerous infection, because many infected people develop chronic liver disease, which can evolve into very serious and progressive forms ranging from cirrhosis to liver cancer; the importance of screening, which is the only way to identify it because most people with chronic hepatitis C have no symptoms or only general symptoms such as chronic fatigue and depression; there antiviral therapy available, simple to take, safe and effective (95% of treated patients recover completely by eliminating the infection); And the adoption of hygiene measures aimed at avoiding contact with contaminated blood, which is currently the only form of prevention since there is no vaccine.

Participating in screening is easy

The invitation to the recipient citizens of the initiative (citizens born between 1969 and 1989), takes place through the Electronic health record (ESF) and sending a sms in which it is described

how to access athe HCV REFLEX performance (with venous blood sampling). Reservations can be made through the ESF, the Cup office, the Cup Web and the Er Salute App, without the need for a prescription e without ticket payment. The proposal to join the screening can take place even during blood tests already prescribed for other reasons, while making the withdrawal.

A blood test is performed on the blood sample first serological test, and possibly the subsequent necessary insights. The citizen receives the outcome of the screening on the ESF if negative; in case of successis taken care of by the reference specialist center identified by the Healthcare Company, which contacts him and sets up the specialist visit (always without a prescription or payment of a co-payment).

The SerDs, for their part, will continue the activity already underway for the research of HCV in the subjects they follow, of whatever age they are. In the event of a positive outcome, the SerD doctor will ensure that the patient is sent to a specialist visit and the treatment will be followed up. The HCV screening activity already underway will also continue within penitentiary institutions, as well as specialist care for cases that have tested positive.

All information is available on the communication campaign landing page www.screeningepatitec.it

Evaluation of the first year of experimentation: the numbers in Emilia-Romagna

In total there are 1,342,445 citizens recipients of screening in Emilia-Romagna, in the three envisaged categories: 1,322,780 born between 1969 and 1989), 16,258 followed by SerDs and 3,407 prisoners. 240,179 those who took the screening test in 2022, equivalent to 17.9% (data as of 12/31/22); of these 2,215 are positive results (0.92%), and for 386 (0.16% of those who screened) the positivity was confirmed by the subsequent test. 354 were sent to specialist treatment centres and 219 have therapeutic treatment started.

Dati screening epatite c ( 337.06 KB)