her husband under investigation for manslaughter

Collebeato (Brescia) – The death of Michela Marelli, the forty-six year old who was found by her family on Thursday afternoon lifeless in the swimming pool, has recorded some judicial developments. The prosecutor’s office has opened a file for manslaughter and registered in the register of suspect the woman’s husband. Registration with the state appears to be a ‘duty act’, aimed at allowing the completion of all the necessary investigations to clearly reconstruct the circumstances in which the drama took place, which in any case is unquestionably believed to be accidental.

The woman, suffering from a serious neurodegenerative disease, according to what has been reconstructed so far when she slipped into the water she was alone in the two-family house in via dei Partigiani in Collebeato. Her partner, who was returning to work at Iveco, and her sixteen-year-old daughter, who had returned home from the oratory together with her father, found her dead at 5.30 pm. The body had been floating for some time, it is assumed a couple of hours. The desperate alarm raised on 112, which sent the rescuers to the scene, was useless, because Marelli was now dead.

The investigation aims precisely at reconstructing possible responsibilities, and at verifying whether the accident – precisely why it certainly was an accident – could have been avoided. Employed in smart working, the lady for health reasons seems to have been subject to frequent falls. For this reason, in the absence of her husband and her daughter, she generally remained in the company of her father-in-law or other relatives. The day before yesterday, however, no one was with her, and this circumstance may have had a direct influence on her tragedy. The next decisive step will be to crystallize the causes of death. For this reason, substitute Antonio Bassolino has decided to order the autopsy, scheduled for June 28th. The outcome will also reverberate on the possible omissive responsibilities (in terms of lack of surveillance of the victim).

Michela Marelli may in fact have been struck by an illness and then slipped into the swimming pool – and in this case the tragic fatality would have been inevitable even if someone had been present in the house – or the woman could have drowned after falling into the water precisely due to poor balance. Or again, there’s a third scenario: the 46-year-old could have slipped on the edge of the pool, hit her head – hence her death as a result of the head injury – and finally flew into the pool. Everything will be clearer in the next few hours.