There is a supplement for every need and age. We explain which one to choose based on what you need and the benefits that can be obtained in combination with a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet

Have you ever wondered what (and to whom and if) they really are supplements?

An active lifestyle and healthy eating habits, combined with regular rest and the right amount of restful sleep are the fundamental and necessary factors to face everyday life with energy and vigor. And to feel good.

Sometimes, however, this care and a thousand attentions are not enough. Just think, for example, at the time of the change of season, when more or less consciously both the body and the human mind suffer small choc caused by changes in weather and temperature.

Or again, the inevitable passage of time. Or, more simply, the sudden onset of “no” periods during which the commitments increase and with them also the stress.

Here, in moments when you need more help to improve your daily well-being, they come to help supplements. They are formulations specially designed for specific needs, which guarantee women and men of different age groups the specific support they need.

There is something for all needs: for strengthen the immune system; to support, in particular, the former respiratory tract. And again, to overcome the greatest moments physical and mental fatigue; per strengthen brittle hair; to return elasticity and shine to the skin; for stronger nails; for a dream tan (even out of season) …

Find out below which one to choose based on what you need.

The best supplements for every need

Supplements to strengthen the immune system (and ward off colds)

From Swisse research comes multi-nutrient supplements designed to support the immune system, especially the upper respiratory tract.

Swisse Ultiboot Defense of the upper respiratory tract is a vegan formulation. Each tablet contains extracts of Andrographis e Reishiwhich support the body’s natural defenses, and a mix of Zinc, Selenium and Vitamin D that ensure the normal functioning of the immune system.

To make the skin more elastic and radiant

It is known that the collagen – a protein naturally produced in the body, essential for the compactness of the skin tissue (but not only) – it begins to decrease slowly (about 1-2% per year) between 25 and 30 years. This causes wrinkles to form.

If stopping time isn’t possible, a collagen supplement can help your skin stay younger for longer. To support the diet and a healthy lifestyle, the right ally is the supplement The Solution Beauty Collagencomposed of 100% hydrolyzed bovine collagen (bioactive Verisol).

One single-dose stick a day is enough to take the necessary amount of collagen for daily needs (taking more collagen does not lead, in fact, to better or faster results).

The results? Less deep wrinkles, more elastic skin and less evident cellulite. This is confirmed by a series of independent scientific studies conducted in double-blind, randomized and placebo-controlled conditions.

To defeat physical and mental fatigue

In case of physical and psychological fatigue, help from outside is Swisse HEMP + Mood, a food supplement based on hemp seed oil, guarana extract, selenium e vitamin B6 and B12.

Among the properties of raw hemp seed oil – cold pressed to preserve more nutrients -, those of promoting the functionality of cell membranes, supporting joint function, contributing to skin nourishment and counteracting menstrual cycle disorders. In addition, it is an excellent nutritional source because it contains essential fatty acids such as Omega 3 and 6.

The guarana extract, on the other hand, has a tonic action that helps recover from physical and mental fatigue. Selenium helps protect cells from oxidative stress, while vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal psychological function. The product is in soft capsules.

For thick and luminous hair

When hair loses strength and becomes weak and brittle, with a tendency to fall and break easily – such as in spring and autumn during the change of seasons, or due to unbalanced diets, excessive sun exposure, physical changes and of the rhythms of young mothers, but also in periods of psycho-physical stress from work or for frenetic rhythms – it is possible to take care of them by acting from the inside. That is, providing the body with specific nutrients that give it strength and promote well-being.

Like Bioscalin’s Nova Genina supplement, with a formulation suitable for men and women. Its technology releases several assets in a controlled manner, the main ones being the Reishi, natural extract that strengthens the natural defenses for strong and healthy hair; the artichoke, rich in essential trace elements, it helps to defend the hair from oxidative stress that can cause it to weaken and contributes to the balance of the scalp microbiome, which is essential for hair health. And then, two Giuliani patents: the vegetable extract of Galeopsis, which promotes the well-being of the hair and scalp; and the Gla‐Rutin source of Omega 3 and 6, essential fatty acids components of cell membranes, and Rutin.

Its formula is completed byOrnithinean amino acid for the synthesis of keratin, lo Zinc and the biotin which contribute to the maintenance of healthy hair. Bioscalin Nova-Genina is available in tablets and sachets and its efficacy has been evaluated on men and women with a clinical trial under dermatological control.

For an extra dose of energy

To accompany men and women of women and men of different age groups to take care of their well-being on a daily basis, Swisse has developed new multivitamin supplements gluten-free, easy to swallow, divisible into two pieces and with a transparent coating.

They are based only of ingredients of vegetable originof which: 13 vitamins, 10 minerals e 3 herbal extracts. The line includes four products: two for women under e over 50 and two for men.

Among the benefits of Swisse Multivitaminico Donna: provide more energythanks to vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, C, biotin, magnesium and iron which contribute to normal energy metabolism.

Vitamins A, C and D and zinc promote the normal function of the immune system. The grape extract has aantioxidant action. Iron, iodine and zinc help normal cognitive function. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal heart function. While at the reduction of tiredness and fatigue iron takes care of it, which contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and hemoglobin.

To pamper the intestines and restore the bacterial flora

A damaged intestinal flora causes constipation, diarrhea, bloating and abdominal tension, indigestion. To restore it, it is useful to take prebiotics, which promote the proliferation of bacteria good inintestine. Go ahead, therefore, fiber and complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, vegetables and fruit. But also to fermented foods like yogurt and kefir. Pre-packaged and refined products, based on sugars, white flour, oil or vegetable margarine, should be avoided.

The extra help to promote the balance of the intestinal bacterial flora is the food supplement Enterolactiswith live lactic ferments of human origin, L. casei DG (Lactobacillus paracasei CNCM I-1572).

For a damage-free tan (even out of season)

A perfect tan, but without damage, is everyone’s dream. Yet prolonged – and sometimes wild – exposure to sunlight and UV radiation attacks the skin, causing redness, sunburn, erythema, sun spots.

Integra Bronze is the Collistar solution to strengthen the skin’s defenses and counteract the damage caused by free radicals during exposure to the sun. In addition, it stimulates the production of melanin, promotes a faster, more intense and lasting tan.

It is formulated with Italian echinacea*, which stimulates the immune system and the synthesis of collagen; zinc, vitamin C ed Ewhich counteract skin aging and protect the skin from damage caused by the sun; copper, which favors the synthesis of melanin and the natural pigmentation of the skin; And gojiwhich has a powerful antioxidant action.

* Meristematic cells of Italian Echinacea obtained with advanced biotechnological techniques.

For stronger nails (and more)

Not just stronger nails: the combined action of horsetail e milerich in mineral salts that favor remineralization, it also helps to have more beautiful hair, thanks also to the presence of copper, which contributes to their normal pigmentation.

The niacin, biotin and it Zinc contained in the capsules Nutraceutical from Bionike they also contribute to the maintenance of normal skin. Vitamin E and Riboflavin promote the protection of cells from oxidative stress. The product is naturally lactose free.