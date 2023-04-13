This method allows you to fall asleep in just 57 seconds. A panacea for those suffering from insomnia. Here’s how to apply it.

Two trouble sleeping? suffer frominsomnia? A sleepless night it can be a nice problembecause it can ruin the whole following day. There lack of restIndeed, it has a powerful negative effect on ours bodybecause it modifies our biological clock. Not getting enough sleep tiredness, exhaustion, lack of concentration e irritability. However, it would seem that the secret of a good night’s rest hide behind one technique developed to Harvard. Let’s find out the benefits of 4-7-8 technique.

What if you have trouble falling asleep

What are the problems related to lack of sleep? During the sleepthe body regulates its own physiological functions. The body temperature goes down, the metabolism slow down, the blood pressure it stabilizes and fabrics they regenerate. Because of this, get enough sleep allows our body to work on duty.

Appropriate hours of sleep allow for more stimulation memorybut they make us even more wake up, reactivee be careful during the day. Some experts also recommend making gods short naps during the day, of 10 of 20 minutes. This is useful for reducing the blood pressureincrease the concentration and fight it stress.

A parte i afternoon napshowever, ours body is programmed to specifically sleep there Night. There are those who believe they can recover sleep lost during week sleeping more in weekendbut this is actually incorrect.

Someone searchesIndeed, they have shown that too sleep too much it hurts the salute. That’s why you must have good e regular sleep habits. In week and also in weekendtherefore, one must try to fall asleep at the same time every evening. A imbalance too frequent in sleep rhythms risks not making us sleep well e alter the levels of melatoninthe hormone that regulates the sleep.

We must therefore have well clear in mind that the lack of sleep can be dangerous for the salute. If you don’t sleep enoughyou can have a production excessive Of hormones they risk creating decompensations In the metabolismincreasing the risk of diabetes, obesity e cardiovascular diseases.

Not to mention that i sleep problems can lead, in the long run, to a loss of attention, lack of motivation, sudden nervousness e emotional fragilityAlso depression.

How many hours each of us should sleep

From what we have just examined we understand that sleep a number of enough hours it is essential to keep one good physical health ed emotional.

This allows the body to carry on a series of vital processesincluding recover the physical and mental energies used during the day e rework experiences and transform them into memories. But that’s not all: sleeping also allows you to regulate the circadian cycleour biological clockl’appetiteil immune system and the metabolism.

How much it is ore so you have to sleep for feel good? This depends on many factorsincluding mainly their own age. Generally, the experts estimate that it is necessary to calculate between 7 and 9 hours of sleep at night for the adultswith some differences according to the age range.

Teenagers between 14 and 17 years old they need from 8 to 10 o’clock of sleep. And the younger ones, from 6 to 13 yearsthey should sleep between 9 and 11 hours.

However, it must be remembered that the fact of sleep a lot does not guarantee a quality sleep. Even the phenomenon ofexcessive sleepiness increases the risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases e depression. But there is one technique very useful for falling asleep in a short time, let’s see.

The 4-7-8 technique to fall asleep in 60 seconds

If you have the sleep too light or problems with falling asleep easily, there are several effective methods to naturally promote the sleep. Among them, there is one famous techniquethat of the 4-7-8.

This technique allows you to fall asleep in less than a minuteprecisely 57 seconds. And its origin is documentedbecause it is a method developed by one team of researchers commissioned by the American university Harvard.

I researchers they relied on the method developed by Dr Andrew Weilspecialist of integrative medicinewhich is based on techniques of breathing and meditation. According to Weil, this technique is the best for fall asleep again when you wake up in middle of the night.

His method is based on the assumption that we can prepare for sleep: enough 57 seconds per falling asleep after making a sequence of specific actions.

How to applica then the technique of 4-7-8? There are 3 stages essential to put into practice. These steps recall some techniques of yoga, because they are based on adjustment from the breathing.

First, lie down in one comfortable position on the bed and spread out the body to the max. inspired deeply for 4 seconds, hold back the breath for 7 seconds. Then, exhale through your mouth per 8 seconds. Because the method is effectiveyou have to repeat these steps for 3 times in a row.

L’objective of this technique is to facilitate the relaxation decreasing the heart rhythm and focusing on breathing. Usually, sleep comes later 57 seconds.

The alternation of inhalation and exhalation allows you to lower the level of adrenaline in the body, check theanxiety and thebreathlessness. More, keep the breath allows to oxygenate the body. Furthermore, it is known that to focus on the breathing relieves it stress and makes it easier falling asleep.

