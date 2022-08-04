Omicron 5 is the variant that is claiming victims during this torrid summer of 2022 due to its high contagiousness. Fortunately, the symptoms detected in most cases are mild and do not cause particular concern at the hospital level. However, it could be the prelude to an autumn with a high rate of infections, so it is better to try to stay safe.

However, it is not easy to avoid proximity to people given the season that invites you to go out to seek refreshment from the suffocating heat. The only way we have to defend ourselves against this virus is to try to keep our attention and protect ourselves in case we have to go to places with a high influx of people.

The precautions, therefore, do not change and remain the same as when the Covid-19 virus appeared in the world for the first time. That is: maintain social distancing (as much as possible), wear a mask in closed and highly crowded places, remember to wash your hands as soon as you return home and avoid touching your face before washing your hands.

If, despite all the precautions taken, we still contract Covid-19, we need not worry as the risk of contagion with the new variant is quite high. But the important thing is to know the symptoms in detail so that you can immediately take a swab and check your health.

Omicron Symptoms 5

As we have already anticipated, Omicron 5 is a very contagious variant and has a very high ease of propagation. Proximity to an infected person, even asymptomatic, is enough to contract the virus. The symptoms are similar to a flu principle and therefore are not as invasive as the symptoms of the Delta variant were.

In any case, as for the other variants, the loss of taste and smell can occur and often those who contract these manifestations complain of the prolongation of the loss even for several months. The other classic symptoms that represent the Omicron 5 variant are: cold, sore throat, headache, dry mouth, general malaise especially in the bones, high fever (for a few days) and difficulty concentrating.

Cases of respiratory distress and high fever occurred in fairly low numbers. On the other hand, there are more cases in which the variant presents itself with the classic symptoms of an influence principle. Symptoms usually last for about a week although the presence of mucus can cause a stuffy nose even for a longer period.

The remedies to be adopted

The remedies to be adopted to defeat Omicron 5 are those that are chosen during the flu. We can help ourselves with a simple aspirin to combat headaches. And make aerosols to clear mucus from the nasal passages. We select foods that contain vitamin C and antioxidants in order to strengthen the immune system.

And above all we rest. The only way to get rid of bothersome symptoms is to let the body do it. As he fights for us, we must limit energy consumption so that he defeats this modern evil.