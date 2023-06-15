here’s what you shouldn’t do

According to a study, spending too much time in front of screens can lead to problems and discomforts, but also to diseases and cancers. Let’s see each other more clearly.

A 2018 study by the University of Glasgow found that too much time in front of screens can cause disease and cancer. This statement is based on an analysis of data from more than 30,000 workers who use visual display terminals (VDT) for at least four hours a day.

The results showed that VDT operators have a higher incidence of eye disorders, musculoskeletal problems, stress and anxiety than workers who do not use VDTs. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to blue light emitted by screens can alter the circadian rhythm and negatively affect the quality of sleep and the immune system. Therefore, it is necessary to adopt the most balanced use of screens possible, whether for work or for leisure, since the negative effects, even in the long term, can be many.

And these negative effects on health can be reduced by adopting some preventive measures, such as: following the 20-20-20 rule, i.e. taking a 20-second break from the screen every 20 minutes and looking at something 6 meters away; adjust the brightness and contrast of the screen according to the ambient light conditions.

Also, use correct, ergonomic posture when using the computer or telephone; do stretching and relaxation exercises to relieve muscle tension; limit the use of screens before going to sleep and encourage relaxing activities such as reading or listening to music. These simple habits can help prevent or mitigate screen damage and improve the physical and mental well-being of VDT workers.

Limit its use and balance the time spent on it

Professor Jason Gill said: ‘Our study shows that the risks of sedentary behavior may not be the same for everyone, with leisure time screen use being associated with poorer health stronger in people with low levels of physical activity, fitness and muscle strengthening.”

Furthermore, “this could potentially have implications for public health guidelines as, if the findings are indeed causally related, the data may suggest that targeting those with low physical and muscle-strengthening activity could actually be effective”.

Finally, dr. Carlos Celis stated that “If the associations between screen time and health status revealed by this study are related, they suggest that people less inclined to exercise and with a less fit physique could potentially benefit more from interventions of promotion against sedentary behaviour”.

