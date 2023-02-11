The banana, also defined in a “joking” way the fruit of love given the “particular” shape, it is one of the most widespread and successful types of fruit that normally grows in tropical environments, even in countries with a climate that is not compatible for their growth. In fact, bananas are an important product for various nations that make extensive use of imports, and given the rather vast type of use of this type of fruit, it is not difficult to imagine the reason for their success. Considered as suitable for every use, many associate it with sporting use but it is also eaten for breakfast.

Here’s why you should eat bananas for breakfast: ‘crazy’

The fruit is the edible berry of the banana plant, the largest fruit plant in nature, native to sub-Saharan Africa and also widespread in the Americas after the 15th century, primarily “discovered” by the Portuguese.

It can actually be considered good for all occasions, even on an empty stomach, because the contribution of all nutrients is not biased towards a particular type, for example it is rich in vitamins A and C, which help us strengthen our immune system and to make typical winter diseases less invasive but also from a practical point of view, eating them for breakfast is absolutely indicated.

Given the contribution of group B vitamins, including B6, responsible for the production of serotonin, consuming this fruit on an empty stomach is a good idea because it can actively improve our mood, often not exactly exceptional when you wake up.

Furthermore, a banana eaten at breakfast, associated with a liquid food can also help reduce caloric intake and increase the feeling of satiety as despite the tendentially sugary taste of this fruit if sufficiently matured, the caloric intake is not so important. since it is less than 90 per 100 grams of fruit.