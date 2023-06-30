Herniated Disc: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatments

Disc herniation is a very complex, sometimes disabling, disease that should not be underestimated at the onset.

It occurs when the central part of the vertebral column it moves, escaping from its original site and triggering chronic inflammation of the whole area.

This may be due to age, and therefore to one progressive slip, but it can also occur after trauma, heavy lifting, overexertion or abnormalities.

Disc herniation: what it is and how to treat it

The spine is made up of a series of stacked discs that have bearings which act as a support to ensure movement. There is a soft part and a fibrous part. When the soft area comes out of the disc, breaking the external part, a herniated disc occurs, resulting in irritation of the spinal nerves, pain and the inability to move.

The cause of the hernia are varied. Typically they are related to age and therefore at wear, especially for those who have done physically heavy work. Athletes are exposed to this problem, but it can also arise after sudden traumas, therefore even at a young age, for example when a fall occurs on the back.

Between herniated disc symptoms there’s a ache important and strong on the back, arms and back. This can be in the lumbar or cervical area resulting in numbness in the limbs, tingling, weakness, sometimes inability to perform normal movements. The more the nerves are inflamed, the more pain there is.

Per to prevent With this disease it is possible to maintain a healthy lifestyle and above all exercise, avoid efforts and in any case not gain weight to prevent the back from having too much weight to manage. Posture is fundamental, both for those who work seated and for those who make continuous physical efforts. In fact, strenuous work is the basis of this pathology. For the diagnosis, if you feel intense pain in your back, you can take x-rays, tacs, magnetic resonance, according to your doctor’s indications. Sometimes tests are also prescribed to understand the state of the nerves.

Between primary treatments there are those of type pharmacological then painkillers to combat pain, muscle relaxants to allow the muscles to be flexible, corticosteroids for their anti-inflammatory action. All according to the doctor’s prescription who will evaluate the situation, the age, the causes. In addition, other targeted treatments are physiotherapy, ultrasound, electrostimulation. Only in extreme cases is surgery performed which is of a certain complexity and not without risk.