Conflict over the reason for the delay in signing victory for Ziyech

The expected signing of Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech was delayed in the lists of the Saudi Al-Nasr Football Club, coming to him from Chelsea, despite the success of negotiations between all parties on most of the details related to the new contract.

According to the Saudi newspaper, Al-Riyadiah, Al-Nasr stopped negotiations with Ziyash due to the lack of agreement on some of the terms of the contract that would bring them together, which could cause the deal to fail in an official capacity.

For his part, the Italian website “Foot Mercato” indicated that Ziyash has a knee problem, because of which he failed to pass the routine medical examination that precedes the signing of contracts.

There is excitement and ambiguity at the same time about Ziyash joining the Saudi victory, waiting for the next few hours to decide the future of the 30-year-old Moroccan star, who had joined Chelsea from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2020.

The contract that brings Ziyash together with the “Blues” ends in the summer of 2025, knowing that he decided to change the atmosphere this summer after he remained outside the accounts of the technical staff of the London team.

