Major Drug Busts: Cocaine Packages Seized off the Coast and at Port in the Dominican Republic

The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) has successfully confiscated a significant quantity of cocaine in two separate operations. The first operation took place off the coast of the Barahona province, where 338 packages of cocaine were seized. The second operation occurred at the Caucedo Multimodal Port in Boca Chica, Santo Domingo province, resulting in the seizure of 270 sheets of cocaine.

During the first operation, the DNCD arrested two Dominican men who were aboard a speedboat attempting to introduce an undetermined amount of narcotics. The authorities received intelligence reports about the plan and promptly mobilized naval, air, and ground units. The suspects tried to dispose of the drugs in the Caribbean Sea but were intercepted a few nautical miles south of the Enriquillo coast. The DNCD recovered 338 packages of presumed cocaine from the waters and seized the vessel as well as various related items such as GPS devices, fuel jugs, and life jackets.

According to Carlos Devers, the DNCD spokesman, this recent operation adds to the authorities’ impressive track record of confiscating illegal drugs. In total, they have seized approximately 4.1 tons of cocaine, marijuana, heroin, crack, ecstasy, and other controlled substances. The 338 packages seized in this operation have been sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for further analysis, where the type and weight of the substance will be determined.

At the Caucedo Multimodal Port in Boca Chica, authorities discovered suspicious substances within containers intended for shipment to Rotterdam. Acting on this discovery, the DNCD, alongside other state security agencies, initiated an inspection and identified a double bottom in several containers loaded with bananas. Closer examination revealed the presence of approximately 270 sheets, believed to be cocaine, weighing around 71 kilograms.

The DNCD, in collaboration with the Public Ministry, is expanding its investigation to apprehend the members of drug trafficking networks responsible for attempting to smuggle drugs into Europe using these methods. Carlos Devers assured the public that the authorities are actively pursuing the case and will provide additional details as the investigation progresses. The 270 sheets of substance seized during this operation have also been sent to Inacif for analysis and evidentiary purposes.

The DNCD’s recent operations off the coast of Barahona and at the Caucedo Multimodal Port in Boca Chica have resulted in significant seizures of cocaine. These successful interventions highlight the agency’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and reinforcing security in the Dominican Republic. The ongoing investigations will enable the authorities to dismantle the drug trafficking networks involved and bring those responsible to justice.

