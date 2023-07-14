High cholesterol, foods that help lower it in summer: a great variety of food for health

High cholesterol in the summer is a problem that affects many people. What if the food you eat could help you lower it?

High cholesterol is a problem that affects many people, especially in the summer. A high value can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. For this reason, much can be done with seasonal food to lower it.

Consuming seasonal food allows, in addition to enjoying authentic and nutritious foods, also to improve cardiovascular health. For this, never miss these foods.

High cholesterol: here are the foods you need to eat to lower its value

Here are the foods you need to eat to lower your cholesterol value in the summer:

Fruits: strawberries, peaches, apricots, cherries and melons. They are fruits rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve the levels of the good one (HDL).Vegetables: tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, peppers and carrots. They are vegetables rich in fibre, vitamins and antioxidants, they help reduce cholesterol and take care of the health of the cardiovascular system. Foods to lower high cholesterol in summer – tantasalute.it Legumes: beans, lentils and chickpeas, rich in vegetable proteins and soluble fiber. They help reduce the absorption of cholesterol into the blood and improve overall blood levels. Whole grains: oats, spelled, quinoa and barley. They are cereals rich in soluble fiber, they absorb cholesterol and eliminate it from the body. They are also generally good because they help maintain stable energy and control weight. Olive oil: it is a condiment rich in monounsaturated fats, beneficial for the cardiovascular system. If of high quality, using it in moderation, it can help improve cholesterol levels.

A healthy and balanced lifestyle can do a big difference in our health and help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Nutrition is important but it is only one of the factors. Here’s what else you can do.

Do physical activity: to check the health of the heart, it is generally good to do aerobic physical activity (walking, swimming or cycling). At least 30 minutes a day of physical activity helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve levels of good cholesterol (HDL). Use less saturated fat: reduce red meat, full-fat dairy products and fried foods, which can raise cholesterol levels bad (LDL) in the blood. Better to prefer leaner proteins (fish, skinless chicken, legumes, tofu, low-fat dairy products). Keep your weight under control: relying on a nutritionist for a personalized diet plan can be very important to keep this value under control .Drink less alcohol and stop smoking: These factors can negatively affect the health of your heart.

To keep high cholesterol under control, therefore, start from your diet, varying it according to the season and choosing nutritious foods that are good for your heart (fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains). Don’t forget that this is not enough: you also have to change your bad lifestyle habits (sedentary lifestyle, alcohol, smoking).

