Home » Long lines form at Banco Agrario after the elimination of bank payment
News

Long lines form at Banco Agrario after the elimination of bank payment

by admin
Long lines form at Banco Agrario after the elimination of bank payment

This is due to a recent change in the payment method, since the bank payment option has been eliminated and now the withdrawal of the subsidy is only allowed at the branches of the aforementioned bank.

According to reports, Banco Agrario de Colombia has published that between July 7 and 13, 2023, payments have been made to 805 thousand beneficiaries throughout the country. However, instead of receiving the money in their bank accounts, the beneficiaries must now go in person to the bank to withdraw the incentive.

Also read: 500 police officers reinforce the security of the V South American Beach Games 2023 in Santa Marta

This new modality has generated a notable increase in the influx of people in the branches of the Agrarian Bank. Beneficiaries are forced to wait for long hours, forming crowds outside the facilities, in an attempt to get your payment.

It should be noted that this sudden change has generated inconvenience and discomfort among the beneficiaries, who express concern about the delay in the withdrawal process of the subsidy and for crowds in times of pandemic.

See also  'If Government Bans Drugs, It Should Ban Cryptocurrencies Too,' Says Former Belgian Finance Minister From CoinTelegraph

You may also like

Dental analysis provides new insights into population development...

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Beijing Zoo’s Cool Measures: Mats, Sprinklers, and ‘Cool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy