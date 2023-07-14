Long lines form at Banco Agrario after the elimination of bank payment

This is due to a recent change in the payment method, since the bank payment option has been eliminated and now the withdrawal of the subsidy is only allowed at the branches of the aforementioned bank.

According to reports, Banco Agrario de Colombia has published that between July 7 and 13, 2023, payments have been made to 805 thousand beneficiaries throughout the country. However, instead of receiving the money in their bank accounts, the beneficiaries must now go in person to the bank to withdraw the incentive.

Also read: 500 police officers reinforce the security of the V South American Beach Games 2023 in Santa Marta



This new modality has generated a notable increase in the influx of people in the branches of the Agrarian Bank. Beneficiaries are forced to wait for long hours, forming crowds outside the facilities, in an attempt to get your payment.

It should be noted that this sudden change has generated inconvenience and discomfort among the beneficiaries, who express concern about the delay in the withdrawal process of the subsidy and for crowds in times of pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

