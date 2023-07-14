The champion match point with which Alcaraz flies to the final at Wimbledon- Corriere TV

Carlos Alcaraz won the semifinal played this afternoon, July 14, against Daniil Medvedev and conquers the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career. The Spanish tennis player overcame his opponent with a double 6-3 in the first two sets and closed in the third set after 5 breaks. The victory shot, despite his young age, is masterful. Medvedev responds short, under the net, to an exchange. With a shot Alcaraz reaches the ball and sharpens a diagonal that leaves no way out for the opponent. Applause from the stands and arms raised for him as a sign of victory.

July 14, 2023 – Updated July 14, 2023, 11:36 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

