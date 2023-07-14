Home » The champion match point with which Alcaraz flies to the final at Wimbledon- Corriere TV
Sports

The champion match point with which Alcaraz flies to the final at Wimbledon- Corriere TV

by admin
The champion match point with which Alcaraz flies to the final at Wimbledon- Corriere TV

Carlos Alcaraz won the semifinal played this afternoon, July 14, against Daniil Medvedev and conquers the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career. The Spanish tennis player overcame his opponent with a double 6-3 in the first two sets and closed in the third set after 5 breaks. The victory shot, despite his young age, is masterful. Medvedev responds short, under the net, to an exchange. With a shot Alcaraz reaches the ball and sharpens a diagonal that leaves no way out for the opponent. Applause from the stands and arms raised for him as a sign of victory.

July 14, 2023 – Updated July 14, 2023, 11:36 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The "New Twin Towers" made a desperate reversal, Guoyu defeated the Japanese team 3:2 and advanced to the Sudirman Cup final

You may also like

David Beckham: The Driving Force Behind Inter Miami’s...

improve location-based experience –

Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for Epic Showdown in...

Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves...

Sinner, the semifinal with Djokovic at Wimbledon is...

Soccer World Cup: Game abandoned – German opponent...

Maxi fall at the Tour de France: the...

Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees...

Markus Rehm and the long fear for gold

Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy