Il cholesterol alto is a disease that affects 3 out of 5 patients. Unfortunately, it is a serious disease that could seriously compromise our lifestyles, our diet and could also cause serious degeneration leading to death. Hypercholesterolemia is nothing more than an accumulation of grassi harmful to our body, inside the blood vessels. These clusters of fats could settle between them and go to position themselves along the walls of our arteries causing a serious decrease in the diameter of the same.

Doctors remember that arteries are blood vessels of fundamental importance, as they supply oxygenated blood to the brain and other large vital organs. Mostly this pathology derives from a genetic transmission, so if in the family there are cases of pathologies related to high cholesterol it would be good to carry out some control tests to check our status salute and if we actually inherited this ugly pathology. Another cause of the onset ofhypercholesterolemia it is an unbalanced and high-fat diet.

There are really a lot of people who eat junk food with a very significant frequency, this worries the scientific community a lot since only in the last 6 months the cases of apparently healthy individuals who have encountered problems due to high cholesterol increased by 25%. This pathology spares neither women nor men, regardless of age. For those suffering from this pathology, foods considered “healthy” such as fibers, vegetables, legumesfish and also red meat but with limitation.

All the foods which, on the other hand, are fried and contain a high quantity of fats must be abolished, as they make a significant contribution to the increase in the cholesterol inside our body. Fast foods and the foods they prepare are a clear example of this: any food is fried and the amount of salt used is so high that it can even damage blood pressure. Doctors say they are very worried, as this upward trend shows no sign of stopping, rather the opposite.

Precisely for this reason, awareness campaigns have been activated within schools in order to make young people aware of the risks they run by adopting unhealthy lifestyles. In addition toPower supplyAnother factor that helps a lot to counteract the onset of the disease is to practice sport. Keeping our body in motion allows us to quickly dispose of all excesses thus avoiding that these go to settle causing further problems.