High cholesterol, we start to fight it at the table: these are the foods that can never be missing

High cholesterol is a very common problem. To combat it, a good diet that favors certain foods can do a lot.

Cholesterol is a substance responsible for the formation of cell membranes and the production of hormones. The problem arises when its value is high: this can contribute to the onset of heart diseases, even very dangerous ones.

Not everyone, however, imagines that with the right diet and a healthy lifestyle it is possible to fight and reduce high cholesterol. How to do? From what the best experts say, it would seem that everything is possible by adding a series of foods to your diet.

What foods should you consume to fight high cholesterol?

Taking care of your diet is essential to combat and reduce high cholesterol and promote heart health. Nutrition can do so much for our health. Consuming these 10 foods as part of a healthy and varied eating routine can really help reduce LDL cholesterol levels in the blood.

The best foods to reduce high cholesterol – tantasalute.it

There are 10 best foods that help keep cholesterol levels under control:

Avena, a cereal rich in fiber (especially beta-lucan) which, by binding to cholesterol in the intestine, helps reduce its absorption and circulation in the blood. It is very versatile and can be used for example at breakfast to prepare an excellent porridge.Nights, rich in omega 3, fiber and antioxidants which help reduce LDL and keep the arteries elastic. They are the perfect snack, an alternative to industrial and junk foods.Legumes, vegetable protein sources, rich in fibre, which help control blood cholesterol levels. The best are beans, lentils and chickpeas.Olive oil, it is a source of healthy fats that increase HDL cholesterol (the good one) and reduce the bad one.Fatty fish (salmon, sardines, herring), rich in omega 3. They reduce triglycerides, avoiding blood clots.Nuts like almonds and pistachios, they contain plant sterols that hinder the absorption of cholesterol in the intestinal tract, thus reducing the amount that enters the bloodstream. They can be enjoyed for breakfast or as a snack, as a healthy alternative to industrial products and snacks.Green leafy vegetables (spinach, kale) which contain vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that reduce cellular oxidation and promote heart health.SOYBEANa plant-based protein source rich in isoflavones that improve heart health.Orzo, rich in soluble fibers which bind cholesterol in the intestine, reducing it. It can be used to prepare excellent soups, especially in winter.Whole grainsrich in fiber which helps keep blood sugar levels stable and reduce LDL cholesterol, the bad one.