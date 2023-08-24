High pressure? With this exercise it will no longer be a problem

If you suffer from high blood pressure, there is a perfect workout for this problem: in this way you will also benefit your heart health.

When we talk about pressure we refer to a type of measurement relating to the force with which the blood passes through the whole body to reach the suburbs and back.

It is possible that there are some problems related to blood pressure and especially when you suffer from high blood pressure, also called hypertension, so you have to pay close attention to your situation and health. There are usually no obvious symptoms so it is important take regular blood pressure measurements in order to notice if there are any changes compared to previous times.

High blood pressure usually has no specific cause, but develops over the years and carries cardiovascular risks. Being able to keep it under control is important to avoid consequences on your health. Precisely for this reason, studies have revealed that certain exercises are optimal for helping to cure the problem.

Here is the best exercise to lower blood pressure

It was thanks to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that there was the possibility to study this problem more thoroughly and to investigate the health of more than 15,000 patients, examining different types of physical training and their blood pressure before and after exercise. Participants performed aerobic, dynamic resistance, high-intensity interval, and finally isometric workouts.

The plank is an excellent isometric exercise useful for combating high blood pressure – tantasalute.it

After more than two weeks of studies, the researchers were able to evaluate and compare the collected values, arriving at the conclusion that The most effective type of exercise for lowering blood pressure is isometric exercise. Isometric exercises are those in which a muscle contraction is held without moving, so they are the opposite of dynamic exercises. It is therefore precisely the isometric resistance exercises that help in this context. The positive aspect found is that, thanks to the research, there is not a particular isometric exercise to be performed, but that you just need to choose the one you prefer most.

The words of the Doctor Katz are in fact very clear: “Exercise only lowers blood pressure if you do it, so figure out what fits your lifestyle, what you enjoy doing, and what can be consistently a part of your life”.

