Highlights from the XXXII Minimally Invasive Interventionism Week (SIMI) 2023: Advances in Neuroscience and Health Innovation

The XXXII Minimally Invasive Interventionism Week (SIMI) 2023, held in Buenos Aires, concluded last Friday after four days of innovation and advancements in neuroscience and health. Organized by the ENERI Medical Institute, the congress brought together experts from all over the world to share their expertise.

Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Pedro Lylyk, founder of ENERI and one of the organizers of the event, provided a detailed report on SIMI 2023. According to Dr. Lylyk, several fundamental aspects were presented during the conference.

One of the key topics discussed was hemorrhagic strokes. Dr. Lylyk noted that new approaches in minimally invasive treatments for venous artery malformation diseases were presented, which were considered a novelty. Contributions from European and North American groups were particularly important in this area.

Advancements in the minimally invasive, endovascular treatment of tinnitus, a condition characterized by unbearable noise in the ears, were also highlighted during the conference.

The safety of endovascular treatments for malformations, fistulas, and aneurysms was reviewed, and the long-term effectiveness of these treatments was confirmed. The conference also featured the presentation of new intracerebral devices and the experience of Dr. Ajay Wakhloo in the treatment of difficult fusiform aneurysms of the bacillary trunk.

Dr. Lylyk emphasized the importance of educating not only medical professionals but also patients and their families about stroke diagnosis and treatment. He highlighted the significant advances made in the treatment of giant aneurysms in utero, which previously had a high mortality rate.

Advances in the treatment of ischemic stroke, particularly beyond the initial 24 hours, were presented, showcasing the expanding window for treatment. Direct puncture techniques at the carotid artery level and mechanical or aspiration thrombectomy within the brain were also discussed, along with the potential for neuroprotective drugs to extend the treatment window.

The conference also delved into the field of neurocardiology, exploring the relationship between diseases of the brain and heart and their impact on each other. Various experts presented on different aspects of this topic, including the treatment of stroke caused by coagulation of intracerebral venous sinuses.

Other areas of focus during the conference included neuro-oncology, the vertebral column and spinal cord, and the use of ultrasound and Doppler technology in diagnosis and treatment.

SIMI 2023 received support from institutions such as the Argentine Association of Cerebral Attack, the Argentine Association of Interventional Neuroradiology, Foundation for the Study of Neurosciences and Interventional Radiology (FENERI), and Clínica La Sagrada Familia.

Overall, the conference showcased significant advances in minimally invasive interventions in the field of neuroscience and health, with experts from around the world coming together to share their knowledge and findings.

