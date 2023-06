Basket

BASKETBALL, SERIES A – Virtus Segafredo Bologna wins game 6 of the 2023 LBA Finals by clear, beating EA7 Emporio Armani Milano with a clear score 85-66. Daniel Hackett absolute MVP thanks to 13 points and 7 assists, but excellent collective performance of the Vu-Blacks. Olimpia nightmare in the 2nd half, with only 23 points scored. Relive the challenge in the Eurosport.it highlights.

00:02:07, one day ago

