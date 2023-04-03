Home Health Highly toxic prussic acid! DM and Rossmann are recalling groceries
Major recall campaign at DM and Rossmann: Two products can produce highly toxic hydrocyanic acid in the human body when consumed. This was determined by the Environment Agency for Consumer Protection and Food.

The drugstore giants DM and Rossmann have initiated an extensive recall. According to the Environmental Agency for Consumer Protection and Food, the two chains had foods in their range that are not only harmful to health, but also potentially life-threatening.

Recall at DM and Rossmann: Almonds and soy sauce

These are the products “Spicy Almonds with Japanese Tamari Soy Sauce” from the DM organic range and the counterpart of the same name from the Rossmann organic range. According to the companies, these products have an increased residue of bitter almonds. Bitter almonds can be extremely harmful to the human body. Because they contain three to five percent amygdalin, which can produce highly toxic hydrocyanic acid, also known as “cyanide”, during digestion. When eating bitter almonds, symptoms of poisoning such as headaches, nausea and vomiting can occur. In these cases, a doctor should be contacted immediately.

The following batches are affected by the recall at DM:

“dmBio Spicy Almonds 50g” pack with the batch number 0722121202 and the best before date (BBD) 15.12.2023 and the batch number 0722112901 with the BBD 01.12.2023. The batch number and the best before date can be found in the white field at the bottom right on the back of the packaging.

Rossmann is recalling the following products:

“EnerBio Spicy Almonds” with batch number 0722122804 and best-before date January 1st, 2024, as well as batch number 0723010916 and best-before date January 15th, 2024 and batch number 1423010310 with best-before date January 15th, 2024.

Customers can return the affected goods to DM or Rossmann stores. The purchase price will also be refunded without presenting a receipt.

