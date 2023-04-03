Home Entertainment Lottery today LIVE: results of the first National and Province this Monday
Lottery today LIVE: results of the first National and Province this Monday

Lottery today LIVE: results of the first National and Province this Monday

The results of the Firstthe second draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Monday, April 3 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 3469 y 5138 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 69 is related to the vices and the 38 is linked with the Oil. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 0166 in Santa Fe 0015 and in Between rivers leads the batch 8942.

He third draw of this day is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 15 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

pool today

Results of the National Pool of April 3, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 3

  • To the head: 0012 – The Soldier

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 0012
  2. 6278
  3. 4833
  4. 9698
  5. 6602
  6. 4800
  7. 1609
  8. 1206
  9. 8142
  10. 1230
  11. 7115
  12. 1876
  13. 4505
  14. 9768
  15. 3124
  16. 2390
  17. 5989
  18. 7651
  19. 5608
  20. 5957

First National Lottery today April 3

  • To the head: 3469 – vices

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 3469
  2. 3094
  3. 3414
  4. 9225
  5. 8446
  6. 3525
  7. 8883
  8. 1230
  9. 1238
  10. 0086
  11. 6545
  12. 8017
  13. 3225
  14. 6737
  15. 1530
  16. 9566
  17. 9618
  18. 1482
  19. 0247
  20. 7947
National Morning Lottery today April 3

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today April 3

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of April 3, 2023

Preview Province lottery today April 3

  • To the head: 0478 – Whore

​​Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 0478
  2. 3986
  3. 4395
  4. 6491
  5. 7555
  6. 8191
  7. 9390
  8. 7715
  9. 3761
  10. 3666
  11. 9238
  12. 6584
  13. 3775
  14. 4833
  15. 2909
  16. 2402
  17. 2587
  18. 8347
  19. 9149
  20. 0910

Quiniela First Province today April 3

  • To the head: 5138 – Oil

​​Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 5138
  2. 0005
  3. 7960
  4. 9466
  5. 6912
  6. 5500
  7. 4330
  8. 7269
  9. 2324
  10. 8603
  11. 3113
  12. 0003
  13. 2167
  14. 4516
  15. 8593
  16. 7175
  17. 3572
  18. 6054
  19. 6848
  20. 9563

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 3

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today April 3

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the April 3 Quiniela by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of April 3

  • Previous Cordoba: 4746 – Tomatoes
  • First Cordoba: 0166 – Worms
  • morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of April 3

  • Previous Entre Rios: 5104 – The bed
  • First between rivers: 8942 – Zapatilla
  • Morning Entre Ríos:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of April 3

  • Previous Santa Fe: 2848 – Dead speaks
  • First Santa Fe: 0015 – Pretty Girl
  • Santa Fe Morning: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
  • a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
  • Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
  • The First: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
  • The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.
