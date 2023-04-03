The results of the Firstthe second draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Monday, April 3 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 3469 y 5138 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 69 is related to the vices and the 38 is linked with the Oil. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 0166 in Santa Fe 0015 and in Between rivers leads the batch 8942.

He third draw of this day is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 15 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

pool today

Results of the National Pool of April 3, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 3

To the head: 0012 – The Soldier

​Here are the numbers drawn:

0012 6278 4833 9698 6602 4800 1609 1206 8142 1230 7115 1876 4505 9768 3124 2390 5989 7651 5608 5957

First National Lottery today April 3

To the head: 3469 – vices

​Here are the numbers drawn:

3469 3094 3414 9225 8446 3525 8883 1230 1238 0086 6545 8017 3225 6737 1530 9566 9618 1482 0247 7947

National Morning Lottery today April 3

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today April 3

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Easter 2023: 5 ideal destinations to visit the next long weekend

Results of the Province Quiniela of April 3, 2023

Preview Province lottery today April 3

To the head: 0478 – Whore

​​Here are the numbers drawn:

0478 3986 4395 6491 7555 8191 9390 7715 3761 3666 9238 6584 3775 4833 2909 2402 2587 8347 9149 0910

Quiniela First Province today April 3

To the head: 5138 – Oil

​​Here are the numbers drawn:

5138 0005 7960 9466 6912 5500 4330 7269 2324 8603 3113 0003 2167 4516 8593 7175 3572 6054 6848 9563

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 3

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today April 3

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Parking rules change in the City of Buenos Aires: know the three keys

Results of the April 3 Quiniela by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of April 3

Previous Cordoba : 4746 – Tomatoes

: 4746 – Tomatoes First Cordoba : 0166 – Worms

: 0166 – Worms morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of April 3

Previous Entre Rios : 5104 – The bed

: 5104 – The bed First between rivers : 8942 – Zapatilla

: 8942 – Zapatilla Morning Entre Ríos :will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of April 3

Previous Santa Fe : 2848 – Dead speaks

: 2848 – Dead speaks First Santa Fe : 0015 – Pretty Girl

: 0015 – Pretty Girl Santa Fe Morning : will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Video: a Chinese merchant hit an employee, the neighbors attacked him and looted the premises

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms