Luis Silva, Pánfilo, Celebrates Two Million Facebook Followers and Unwavering Support from Fans

Luis Silva, the renowned Cuban comedian best known for his role as Pánfilo, is celebrating a major achievement as he reaches two million followers on his Facebook account. The milestone was shared by the comedian with gratitude towards his loyal audience, thanking them for their support. This accomplishment comes as no surprise, given Pánfilo’s prominent role in the popular comedy program “Vivir del Cuento” and its significant impact on local television.

Silva’s celebratory post prompted an outpouring of praise and congratulations from his followers, who expressed their excitement for the future of “Vivir del Cuento” and the return of new episodes. The comedian’s close relationship with his audience was evident in the supportive and enthusiastic comments from his followers, who expressed their unwavering support and appreciation for his genuine humor.

As Cuba’s most popular comedian, Luis Silva’s social media milestone serves as a testament to his strong connection with his audience and the authenticity he brings to his performances. The overwhelming response from his followers reflects the anticipation for the future of “Vivir del Cuento” and the continued success that the program is expected to achieve.

