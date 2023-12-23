Home » Edwin Castro, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Plans to Buy a Garage in Los Angeles
Business

Edwin Castro, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Plans to Buy a Garage in Los Angeles

by admin
Edwin Castro, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Plans to Buy a Garage in Los Angeles

The $2 billion Powerball winner in California, Edwin Castro, is making plans to buy a garage with some of his jackpot money. According to a report from The US Sun, a source indicated that Castro, a Hispanic man, has been examining a garage in Los Angeles with the option of purchasing it for millions of dollars. Photos of Castro at the scene with alleged business associates, including a real estate agent, have also surfaced, showing him meeting with the owner of the place to discuss a possible purchase and sale agreement. It’s unclear why Castro wants to acquire the property, but speculation suggests he may be looking to set up a business or use the space to store his luxury car collection.

Although the property is not officially on the market, Castro’s intention is to convince the manager to sell it. The source shared that the owner is considering serious offers, despite the property not being for sale. The anticipated price for the property would likely be more than $6 million, as there is serious competition for it.

Castro is reportedly willing to pay for the garage in cash, indicating his seriousness in acquiring the property. This is not the first time that Castro has made headlines with his spending, as last October, photos emerged of him at a luxury car show in Carmel. Since claiming nearly $1 billion in cash from his prize, Castro has reportedly invested in multiple mansions and several exclusive vehicles. However, Castro has also faced legal challenges, as he is currently being sued by José Rivera, who claims to be the true owner of the winning ticket from the drawing on November 8.

See also  Everything on stocks: Bitcoin breaks the 30,000 dollar mark - these are the 4 letters of success

The next hearing in the case, which also involves Urachi F. Romero and the California State Lottery Commission, is scheduled for January 12 at the Alhambra Court. Despite the ongoing legal battles, Castro continues to make headlines, as he recently escaped to the Fiji Islands with friends after winning the $2 billion Powerball. The case continues to garner attention and media coverage, providing insight into the high-stakes world of lottery winnings and legal disputes.

You may also like

Piazza Affari above parity (+0.26%) before the holiday...

BYD builds new energy production base in Hungary

Federal Environment Agency wants other help for farmers

Cuban Family Puts House and Supermarket Up for...

Car incentives 2024, up to 13,750 euro discount

The “Red Sea Crisis” escalates and freight prices...

Florian Gschwandtner’s learning from 2023: “Liquidity is king.”

Amazon and Walmart Christmas Shipping Deadlines: Get Your...

Rai Way, pressing funds for the wedding with...

HUAWEI FreeClip open-back headphones are so cool!! 12g,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy