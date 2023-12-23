Edwin Castro, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Plans to Buy a Garage in Los Angeles

The $2 billion Powerball winner in California, Edwin Castro, is making plans to buy a garage with some of his jackpot money. According to a report from The US Sun, a source indicated that Castro, a Hispanic man, has been examining a garage in Los Angeles with the option of purchasing it for millions of dollars. Photos of Castro at the scene with alleged business associates, including a real estate agent, have also surfaced, showing him meeting with the owner of the place to discuss a possible purchase and sale agreement. It’s unclear why Castro wants to acquire the property, but speculation suggests he may be looking to set up a business or use the space to store his luxury car collection.

Although the property is not officially on the market, Castro’s intention is to convince the manager to sell it. The source shared that the owner is considering serious offers, despite the property not being for sale. The anticipated price for the property would likely be more than $6 million, as there is serious competition for it.

Castro is reportedly willing to pay for the garage in cash, indicating his seriousness in acquiring the property. This is not the first time that Castro has made headlines with his spending, as last October, photos emerged of him at a luxury car show in Carmel. Since claiming nearly $1 billion in cash from his prize, Castro has reportedly invested in multiple mansions and several exclusive vehicles. However, Castro has also faced legal challenges, as he is currently being sued by José Rivera, who claims to be the true owner of the winning ticket from the drawing on November 8.

The next hearing in the case, which also involves Urachi F. Romero and the California State Lottery Commission, is scheduled for January 12 at the Alhambra Court. Despite the ongoing legal battles, Castro continues to make headlines, as he recently escaped to the Fiji Islands with friends after winning the $2 billion Powerball. The case continues to garner attention and media coverage, providing insight into the high-stakes world of lottery winnings and legal disputes.

Share this: Facebook

X

