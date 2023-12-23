Kevin Castaño has been sold to Krasnodar of Russia for more than double the amount that Blue Cross purchased him for. In addition to the impressive sale amount, Blue Cross will also retain a percentage of Castaño’s letter.

The 23-year-old midfielder arrived at Cruz Azul in the last summer market as a reinforcement, with Blue Cross purchasing his rights for $3 million from the Golden Eagles. However, Castaño was unable to establish himself as a starter and played only 15 games for the team.

Even though he struggled to secure a spot at Blue Cross, Castaño’s standout performances in the South American qualifiers for the Colombian national team earned him attention from European clubs. Krasnodar of Russia was quick to negotiate with Blue Cross for the promising midfielder.

After successful negotiations, Blue Cross achieved an important sale, with Krasnodar agreeing to pay $7.5 million for Castaño. Additionally, Blue Cross will retain 30 percent of his transfer value, potentially earning them $6.5 million in the future.

Overall, Castaño’s sale was a lucrative deal for Blue Cross, allowing them to recover their investment in the midfielder while also earning a substantial profit. The potential for future earnings makes the sale a significant financial transaction for the club.

Given the impressive financial windfall, it was inevitable for Castaño to leave Cruz Azul. Nevertheless, his departure signifies a major achievement for Blue Cross and highlights their continued success in generating revenue from player transfers.

