“His passing is a huge loss”











24 maggio 202321:15

Eros Ramazzotti: "One of the greatest artists of all time". Giorgio Armani: "she seemed eternal, his music certainly is". Pippo Baudo: "she was very helpful and sensitive"







Tina Turner dead at 83, here are the best shots of her career

Italy Photo Press After the announcement of death of rock queen Tina Turner, the giveaways started. From Diana Ross to Angela Bassett who had played the role in “What’s Love to do with it”, but also the White House and NASA. “An icon, her disappearance is one immense losssaid President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, herself a fan.

Biden: “She was simply the best” “Before she was the queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner was a Tennessee farmer’s daughter. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful female artists of all time,” wrote Joe Biden in a message of condolences for the passing of the singer. “In addition to being a once-in-a-lifetime talent who changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely her own.” “, underlined the US president.



NASA: “He will live forever among the stars” In addition to the White House, NASA also paid homage to the singer: “The best. Her legacy will live forever among the stars”. The image was that of a firmament taken by the Hubble telescope, “whose sparks recall the clothes she wore on stage,” explained the US space agency on Twitter in a message that moved fans.

Diana Ross sad and in shock “I’m sad, I’m in shock,” Diana Ross tweeted, posting a photo of them together with her other contemporary. Bassett, who had been nominated for an Oscar for her role as Tina in the 1993 film directed by Brian Gibson, said she was honored to have known her: “she gave us more than we could ask for, she gave us herself” . For Viola Davis, Tina Turner was “iconic, beautiful, a survivor, brilliant” and “our first symbol of excellence”. And Gloria Gaynor also hailed “an iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, both black and white.”

Bryan Adams: “Thank you for inspiring millions of people” I will always be grateful to you for taking me on tour with you, going to the studio together and being your friend – said Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams -. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. My condolences to Erwin and Tina’s family. It’s just love… and that’s all.”

Tributes came from two Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, who sang a duet with Tina during Live Aid in 1985, called her “a wonderful friend and a hugely talented singer, funny, full of warmth and an inspiration. She helped me so much when I was young “. And Ronnie Wood also recalled “a great friend of our family”.

The memory of Pippo Baudo Tina Turner’s outings in Italy were few but memorable. In 1977, the year of her first tour in Australia, Tina Turner worked as a fixed star of the Saturday night variety “Luna Park”, conducted by Pippo Baudo and was also a guest at the Sanremo Festival. “I knew Tina well, Adriano Aragozzini took her to Italy to my ‘Luna Park’ in 1977, and she immediately fell in love with my show”, recalls the famous conductor. “She had come to do just one episode, she was delighted and so I said to her: ‘But why don’t you stay for other episodes?’. And so it was, every time she was of total artistic spontaneity and generosity. I have never found an artist of that caliber as available and sensitive as her. A total show girl, she came here when it was in decline and with us she found an opportunity to relaunch herself”.

Giorgio Armani: “It seemed eternal” “I learned of Tina Turner’s passing with sadness and disbelief: with her incredible energy she seemed eternal. Her music certainly is. I will miss a great friend, whom I also had the pleasure of dressing many times. In life it was as if was on stage: pure energy. I am deeply saddened.” It’s what the Italian designer Giorgio Armani wrote on his Instagram profile.

Eros Ramazzotti: “One of the greatest artists of all time” “And discover one of the greatest artists of all time, a great woman, a world icon. Tina was a symbol for all of us in every form, artistic and human. We lose the best, an extraordinary person. Hi Tina, thank you I will always be grateful.” So Eros Ramazzotti wanted to remember the singer through his Twitter profile.

Related







IN HIS HOME IN SWITZERLAND







