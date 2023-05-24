Action RPG “Granblue Fantasy Relink” released the latest promotional video, adding two playable characters “Granblue Fantasy Relink”

The action role-playing game “Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Granblue Fantasy: Relink)” created by Cygmaes released the latest promotional video in the PlayStation Showcase live broadcast conference in the early morning of this (25th), releasing the latest promotional video including Zeta (Zeta), Basaraga ( Vaseraga) playable character information.

“Grand Blue Fantasy Relink” is an action role-playing game created with the theme of the mobile web game “Grand Blue Fantasy”. It was first released at the PlayStation Press Conference in Japan in 2016. It was originally planned to be jointly developed by Cygames and Platinum Games. In 2019, it will be independently developed by Cygames.

The official said that “Grand Blue Fantasy Relink” is an action role-playing game that can participate in missions and battles with up to 4 players, and this latest trailer shows how characters with different skills and weapons can collaborate. In single-player mode, the computer will control three other members to provide support to the player. It has been announced that 16 fighters have joined “Grand Blue Fantasy Relink”, and this time also added information on two playable characters including Seta and Basaraja.

Seta’s fiery personality complements her fighting style as she is agile and energetic, dancing around her enemies and destroying them with her magical spear, the Arvess. Basaraga’s massive size makes him nearly invulnerable, charging into battle like a bull, sweeping his foes with his Grynoth scythe.